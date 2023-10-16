Shocking video shows how Hamas militants stormed Israeli homes, killed civilians

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) on Monday released a chilling video of Hamas militants crossing the border into Israel and shooting civilians by entering their homes. The video appears to have been filmed by the Hamas militant's body camera. However, it was not clear when the video was filmed. Some reports claimed that it was recorded during Hamas surprise attack in Israel on October 7. Hamas militants enter Israeli civilians home

“RAW FOOTAGE: Hamas jihadists squad invasion and killing spree of an innocent Israeli community. The filmed terrorist was neutralized by Israeli security forces,” the Israeli military wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. The IDF also shared a “trigger warning” for the horrific video.

The three-minute edited clip shows heavily armed Hamas militants riding on a bike, crossing the Israel border that separates Gaza and southern Israel. They proceed to cross a security booth and enter civilians' homes - all while firing guns at the civilians. As per the clip, one of the militants blasted a bullet through the tire of a parked ambulance.

The video proceeds to show the Hamas militants breaking into a home where music was still playing - showing the residents may have fled just a few minutes ago. The militants then walk through the home, searching for the residents.

The video ends with the Hamas militants walking out of the house and being neutralised by the Israeli military. As the militant falls down after being shot, his body camera points towards the sky.

Graphic video content

Earlier, another video went viral on social media that showed Hamas gunmen shooting at toilet stalls at the Tribe of Nova Music Festival near the Gaza border on October 7.

A deadly war between Israel and the Hamas group entered its 10th day on Monday. On October 7, Hamas militants attacked Israel that killed at least over 1,300 people. In retaliation, Israel fired air strikes at Gaza. According to the latest updates, at least 4,000 people have been killed on both sides.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON