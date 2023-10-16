Israel-Hamas War LIVE Updates: Joe Biden says Israeli occupation of Gaza would be 'big mistake'

The war between Israel and the Hamas militants entered its 10th day on Monday and is expected to escalate further. The Israeli Army has vowed to “demolish Hamas” as the troops prepared to move into the Gaza Strip in pursuit of Hamas militants whose deadly rampage through Israeli border towns shocked the world. Palestinians walk between the rubble of a destroyed building in Shijaiyah neighborhood of Gaza City in the northern Gaza Strip.(AP)

Meanwhile, top US officials warned that the war between Israel and Hamas could escalate, as American warships headed to the area amid growing clashes with Lebanon.

Israel had urged Palestinians to evacuate to the southern area of the Gaza City enclave ahead of an expected Israel ground offensive against the terror attacks, which hundreds of thousands have done after leaving Gaza City, home to about half the region's more than 2 million people.

According to the latest data, the war has claimed at least 3,200 lives since it began last Saturday.