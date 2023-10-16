Israel accuses Iran of ordering Hezbollah attacks at Lebanon border

The Israeli military accused Iran on Monday of having ordered attacks by Hezbollah at the Lebanon-Israel border on Sunday. Israel-Hamas War: Israeli soldiers patrol in armoured personnel carriers at an undisclosed position in northern Israel near the border with Lebanon.(AFP)

"Hezbollah carried out a number of shooting attacks in order to distract from our war efforts in the south (Gaza), under Iranian instruction and with (Iranian) support," chief military spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said. This comes as more than a million people fled their homes in the Gaza Strip ahead of an expected Israeli invasion that seeks to eliminate Hamas' leadership.

Israeli forces positioned themselves along Gaza's border after a week of blistering airstrikes that have demolished neighborhoods. The war began on October 7 and has become the deadliest of five Gaza wars for both sides, with more than 4,000 dead.

The Gaza health ministry said 2,670 Palestinians have been killed and 9,600 wounded. More than 1,400 Israelis have been killed, and at least 155 others, including children, were captured by Hamas and taken into Gaza.

