Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / World News / Shooting in Boston neighbourhood wounds at least seven people

Shooting in Boston neighbourhood wounds at least seven people

AP |
Aug 26, 2023 07:21 PM IST

All seven were taken to local hospitals with non life-threatening injuries, Officer Michael Torigian said.

A shooting wounded at least seven people in Boston's Dorchester neighbourhood on Saturday morning, police said.

Police received a call at 7:44 am reporting that multiple people had been shot, and officers responded to the area of Blue Hill Avenue and Talbot Avenue, Torigian said. (File)

All seven were taken to local hospitals with non life-threatening injuries, Officer Michael Torigian said.

“Firearms have been recovered and arrests have been made,” he said. “It's an ongoing investigation.”

Police received a call at 7:44 am reporting that multiple people had been shot, and officers responded to the area of Blue Hill Avenue and Talbot Avenue, Torigian said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
Topics
shooting police boston united states us shooting
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP