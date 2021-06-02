Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
World News
world news

Shooting reported at Los Angeles County fire station

Los Angeles County Fire Department Supervisor Leslie Lua said paramedics responded to reports of gunshots at Fire Station 81 at 10.53am. She had no information about injuries.
AP | , Santa Clarita, California
PUBLISHED ON JUN 02, 2021 12:37 AM IST
Police tape is surrounding the fire station, and police cars and ambulances lined the street outside.(Getty Images | Representational image)

Authorities say there's been a shooting Tuesday at a Los Angeles County Fire Department station.

Fire Department Supervisor Leslie Lua said paramedics responded to reports of gunshots shortly before 11 a.m. at Fire Station 81, about 45 miles (72 kilometers) north of Los Angeles.

Neither Lua nor Los Angeles County sheriff’s Deputy Trina Schrader had information about injuries or arrests.

Police tape is surrounding the fire station in the Agua Dulce area near Santa Clarita, and police cars and ambulances lined the street outside.

A home about 10 miles (16 kilometers) east of the station is on fire, and there's a heavy police presence, but it's unclear if it's connected to the shooting and authorities didn't immediately have more information.

The Fire Department described it as a “tragic shooting" on Twitter, saying the agency is “still in the process of gathering additional information" and it's cooperating with law enforcement “throughout this ongoing incident."

los angeles county
