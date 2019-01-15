Shutdown comes home to White House, as fast food

As they ambled into the room, members of the championship soccer team whooped at the sight of burgers piled high on a table for their celebratory reception at the White House. There was another table, further up, with pizzas and fries.

All of it was paid for by US president Donald Trump personally, because most of the residence staff at the White House had been furloughed, which has impacted an estimated 800,000 employees of a fourth of the federal government.

The burgers were from McDonald’s, Wendy’s and Burger King, the market leaders in this category and the pizzas were from Domino’s, the leading chain.

“Great American food,” is how Trump described the spread.

Trump is personally partial to that food himself. His daily dinner on the campaign trail was two McDonald’s Big Macs and two fillet-of-fish sandwiches pushed down with a chocolate milkshake, according to his former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski’s book, which the president had endorsed.

So, there it was all the food he likes, minus the steaks, spread out for the players of the Clemson Tigers, the team that won the college football championship.

“The reason we did this is because of the shutdown,” the president said to reporters covering the reception. “We want to make sure that everything is right, so we sent out, we got this. And we have some wonderful people working in the White House.”

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said in a statement that the president wanted to host a “fun event” for the college players and added because “much of the residence staff at the White House is furloughed – so the President is personally paying for the event to be catered with some of everyone’s favorite fast foods”.

Trump had paid for them, and he had kept track of it, he revealed later. “We have pizzas, we have 300 hamburgers, many, many french fries, all of our favourite foods”. That seemed like an accurate account from someone who had ordered that many — 300 — burgers.

For a billionaire such as Trump, the cost of the food on the tables in the White House was but small change. He donates his $400,000 a year salary as president to charities and government organisations, such as veterans affairs.

But hundreds of thousands of federal employees who have been furloughed or made to work without pay are struggling to make ends meet. They are dipping into savings and selling personal and households goods such as cars, television sets, spare car tires and, even baby car seats.

Effects of the shutdown are also being felt by general public across sectors where the government’s interface with the public is typically high such as security screening of passengers at airports, where waiting lines have grown longer, and world-renown museums such as those prefixed Smithsonian.

Some of the iconic US national parks such as the Yellow Stone and Grand Canyon, which attract tourists from abroad and home, remain open and operational either with financial aid and other kinds of help from local government and businesses benefiting from them or with reduced or no official staff on duty.

First Published: Jan 15, 2019 09:17 IST