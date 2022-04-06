Shuttered Shanghai: Another day of record Covid cases, new round of tests begins
Beijing: Locked down Shanghai, China’s financial hub, began testing all its 25 million residents again for Covid-19 on Wednesday, after the city logged a record 17,077 locally transmitted cases including 311 symptomatic cases for Tuesday.
Some residents will be asked to take nucleic acid tests, while the rest will be asked to self-test using antigen tests, city health officials said on Wednesday.
The lockdown, which was supposed to have ended on Tuesday, is now expected to last until further notice from the local government.
Local officials are scrambling to contain the fast spreading outbreak, triggered by the Omicron variant.
For the mainland, the cases also showed a record surge in the past 24 hours, crossing the 20,000 mark for the first time in two years since the pandemic began.
The Chinese mainland reported 20,472 Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, including 1,383 new locally-transmitted symptomatic Covid-19 cases, the national health commission said on Wednesday.
Of the local confirmed cases reported on Tuesday, the majority of symptomatic 973 cases were reported in the northeastern province of Jilin.
In Shanghai, practically locked down since last Monday, the situation continues to be “grim and complicated’’, Guo Honghui from the Shanghai Municipal Government said on Wednesday.
Photos documenting eerily empty streets - in a city known for its crowded river fronts and cultural vibrancy - with only hazmat-suited workers walking around have been shared widely online.
For the first time, a family-friendly Covid-19 ward was opened at the provisional hospital at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre, which has received 612 cases, including 100 children as of Tuesday afternoon, local news outlet Shanghai Observer reported.
Parents can accompany their infected children regardless of being positive or not for Covid-19, the report said.
Whether children infected with Covid-19 should be put under quarantine alone has triggered a wide discussion - and criticism - among Shanghai residents.
City officials have remained vague on the issue and the growing public concern, saying that while the treatment of minors needed to adhere to rules, authorities were also considering their needs.
Given the surge in Covid cases, Shanghai is converting the National Exhibition and Convention Center (NECC) into a makeshift hospital with a planned capacity of 40,000 beds, official news agency Xinhua reported on Wednesday.
Upon completion, it is expected to act as the biggest such hospital for those testing positive for Covid-19 in the metropolis, the report said.
Currently, approximately 47,700 beds in designated and improvised hospitals are reserved for Covid-19 patients.
Chen Xi, an associate professor at the School of Public Health of Yale University, told the state-run tabloid Global Times that there’s been discussion about allowing asymptomatic patients to quarantine at home.
“I think Shanghai could explore this possibility. In fact, the quickly growing number of silent carriers would limit the capacity of medical institutions, exceeding the speed of construction of makeshift hospitals,” Chen said.
-
Sri Lankan President Gotabaya will not resign despite protests, says minister
Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa will not resign from his post despite the countrywide protests calling for the leader to step down over his handling of the ongoing economic crisis, minister Johnston Fernando told the Parliament on Wednesday. "May I remind you that 6.9 million people voted for the president," said the chief government whip and highways minister in Parliament amid outrage by the opposition in the Sri Lankan Parliament, according to news agency Reuters.
-
Driver killed as car crashes into gate of Russian embassy in Bucharest: Police
Police in Romania's capital, Bucharest, said on Wednesday that a car crashed into the gates of the Russian embassy in the city, bursting into flames, and killing the driver. The incident took place a day after Romania expelled as many as 10 Russian diplomats from the Russian embassy in the capital city. In recent days, several European nations have expelled Russian diplomats due to Moscow's ongoing invasion of Ukraine, which began on February 24.
-
Pakistan's political crisis: What happens next?
Pakistan's supreme court is meeting for the third time Wednesday to rule on the legality of political manoeuvres that led Prime Minister Imran Khan to dissolve the national assembly over the weekend and call for fresh elections. The court says it will only rule on whether the deputy speaker acted against the constitution in refusing to allow a vote on a no-confidence motion against Khan -- although that would affect the dissolution of the assembly.
-
Canada: Authorities recommend 2nd Covid booster shot for vulnerable groups
Canadian health authorities have recommended a fourth dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, or a second booster, for vulnerable demographic groups. The target groups to be prioritised will include adults over 80, seniors living in long-term care facilities or congregate settings. Nearly 57% of those above 18 have received a booster. Several provinces have relaxed Covid-19 restrictions, including dropping mask mandates or doing away with vaccine passports for certain activities.
-
Bushra Bibi's son Musa Maneka says Farah Khan betrayed Imran Khan
Imran Khan's step son Musa Maneka said to Pakistani media that his family has no association with Farah Khan, the lady who is said to have fleed Pakistan on April 3 amassing a huge amount of public money. Farah Khan was believed to be a close friend of Bushra Bibi but was not a member of the party; neither did she hold any post in the government.
