Sikh community in shock after four members die in Indianapolis shooting

Four members of the local Sikh community were among the eight killed in the mass shooting at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis in the US state of Indiana on Thursday night that hit a nation reeling from a spate of such tragedies in recent weeks, including the death of a black man in police shooting.

They Sikh victims were identified by local authorities as Amarjeet Kaur Johal, 66; Jaswinder Kaur, 64; Amarjit Sekhon, 48; and Jaswinder Singh, 68.

“I am heartbroken to confirm that my naniji (maternal grandmother), Amarjeet Kaur Johal, is among those killed in the senseless shooting at the FedEx facility in Indianapolis,” Komal Chouhan, a member of the local Sikh community said in a statement released by the Sikh Coalition, an advocacy group.

There were more than 160 workers at the FedEx facility at the time of the shooting, according to local reports. Though no counts were available of Sikhs among them, anecdotal accounts pointed to a sizable presence.

”I have several family members who work at the particular facility and are traumatised,” Chouhan said further, adding “My nani, my family, and our families should not feel unsafe at work, at their place of worship, or anywhere. Enough is enough - our community has been through enough trauma.”

President Joe Biden echoed that frustration in remarks from the White House. “This has to end. It’s a national embarrassment. It is a national embarrassment what’s going on,” he said at a joint news conference he addressed with his first foreign guest after taking office, Japan’s Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.

Biden unveiled a modest package of gun law reforms last week to stop the “epidemic” of gun violence. A legislation is before the Congress for expanding background checking, but it has no chance of being passed. And there is no movement towards banning military style assault rifles that have been used most frequently in mass shootings.

Police have identified 19-year-old Brandon Scott Hole as the shooter in the FedEx incident. He was previously employed at the facility, the police said, adding, he was found dead with an apparent gunshot wound in the facility. No details were available of his motive.

Associated Press reported citing officials that police were searching a home in Indianapolis related to the shooter and that they had seized certain items as evidence.

The death of members of the Sikh community came to light later as victims had not been officially identified till later Friday evening. The Sikh Coalition was first to report it late afternoon, saying it was “deeply saddened to learn” that Sikh community members were among those killed. It followed up with an update forming four of them were Sikhs.

The community was still not sure how many of their members were injured in the shooting but was in touch. “I have sat with families from our community and so many others at the (local) Holiday Inn Express as they wait to hear the fates of their loved ones,” said community member Maninder Singh Walia, in the statement from Sikh Coalition.

The Sikh community has been battling social, religious and racial bias and violence for years. The first person killed in the 9/11 backlash in 2001 was a Sikh man in Arizona, mistaken for a turbaned West Asian. In 2012, six members of the community were gunned down by a white supremacist at a gurdwara in Oak Creek, Wisconsin.

Reported incidents of hate-crimes against Sikhs have been rising in recent years. From 7 in 2016, it rose to 20 in 2017, 60 in 2018 and, coming down slightly, 49 in 2019, according to FBI figures.

“While we don’t yet know the motive of the shooter, he targeted a facility known to be heavily populated by Sikh employees, and the attack is traumatic for our community as we continue to face senseless violence. Further traumatising is the reality that many of these community members, like Sikhs we have worked with in the past, will eventually have to return to the place where their lives were almost taken from them,” said Satjeet Kaur, executive director, Sikh Coalition .

The Indian embassy said, “Our Consulate in Chicago is in touch with the local authorities in Indianapolis as well as the community leaders, and will render all possible assistance, as required. The Consul General has spoken to the Mayor of Indianapolis, who has assured full support. We are closely monitoring the situation and remain ready to provide all possible assistance.”