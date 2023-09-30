Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / World News / Sikh Granthi makes history, starts US House of Representatives proceedings

Sikh Granthi makes history, starts US House of Representatives proceedings

PTI |
Sep 30, 2023 10:40 AM IST

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy announced that Singh would start the proceedings.

In a first, a Sikh Granthi from New Jersey offered prayers to start the proceedings of the US House of Representatives.

The prayers before the proceedings are normally offered by a Christian priest.(File image)

Granthi Giani Jaswinder Singh from Pine Hill Gurdwara in New Jersey started the day's proceedings at the House on Friday. The prayers before the proceedings are normally offered by a Christian priest.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy announced that Singh would start the proceedings.

Taking up the floor soon after the prayers, Congressman Donald Norcross described this as a historic occasion. He is the first Sikh chaplain to make prayers in the US House of Representatives.

“The history made today is a reminder that the United States welcomes and values and will remain committed to free expression of religion. Giani Singh has made South Jersey proud today and it is an honour to be a part of this moment with him,” Norcross said.

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
new jersey us house of representatives united states
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP