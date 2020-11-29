e-paper
Home / World News / Sikh politicians, separatists in Canada wade into farmers’ protest row

Sikh politicians, separatists in Canada wade into farmers’ protest row

Pro-Khalistan separatist groups in Canada have also joined the chorus of opposition to the farm laws against which the protests are being held.

world Updated: Nov 29, 2020, 14:19 IST
Anirudh Bhattacharyya , edited by Vinod Janardhanan
Anirudh Bhattacharyya , edited by Vinod Janardhanan
Hindustan Times, Toronto
Farmers from Punjab raise slogans against central government during a protest over farm reform laws, at Singhu Delhi-Haryana Border, in New Delhi on November 29.
Farmers from Punjab raise slogans against central government during a protest over farm reform laws, at Singhu Delhi-Haryana Border, in New Delhi on November 29.(Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)
         

Jagmeet Singh, the leader of Canadian Federal Opposition New Democratic Party (NDP) has waded into the controversy surrounding the ongoing farmer protests in India.

In a tweet, Singh described the “violence perpetrated” by the government against “peacefully protesting” farmers as “appalling”. Stating he stood in “solidarity” with the farmers, he called upon the Indian government to “engage in peaceful dialogue” with them.

His brother Gurratan Singh, an MLA in the Ontario assembly also joined in, tweeting he felt the “pain and struggle of farmers protesting laws that threaten their livelihoods.”

Pro-Khalistan separatist groups in Canada have also joined the chorus of opposition to the farm laws against which the protests are being held. Sukhminder Singh Hansra, the senior member of Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) Canada branch, wrote to Canada’s foreign minister François-Philippe Champagne, seeking intervention to protect the “fundamental rights” of the protesting farmers, adding that the Canadian Sikh community was “monitoring the situation very closely.” Hansra, one of the leading proponents of Khalistan in Canada, framed the matter in terms of self-determination.

The separatist Sikhs for Justice has announced plans to open call centres in US, Canada, UK, France and Germany to take online applications to “reimburse” farmers for their losses, while also trying to leverage that promise into registering them for the Khalistan Referendum. SFJ has been forced into postponing the so-called Referendum 2020 to next year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

