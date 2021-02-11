Home / World News / Singapore Airlines begins flights with fully vaccinated crew
world news

Singapore Airlines begins flights with fully vaccinated crew

The airline said pilots and cabin crew on three international flights from Singapore had received both of the required doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.
Reuters, Singapore
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 08:55 AM IST
Scoot, Jetstar and Singapore Airlines planes sit on the tarmac at Singapore's Changi Airport, Singapore January 18, 2021. REUTERS/Edgar Su(REUTERS)

Singapore Airlines (SIA) began operating flights on Thursday with full sets of crew members vaccinated against Covid-19 as the city-state seeks to rejuvenate its status as an international travel hub.

The airline said pilots and cabin crew on three international flights from Singapore had received both of the required doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

The Singapore government has urged workers at the national airline to sign up for its inoculation program in a bid to make SIA the world's first carrier with all staff vaccinated against Covid-19.

Singapore Airlines said Thursday's three flights with a fully vaccinated crew - to Jakarta, Bangkok and Phnom Penh - were among the first in the world.

Also read| New York stadiums to reopen for sports, entertainment at 10% of normal capacity

The carrier said more than 90% of its cabin crew and pilots have signed up for the vaccine. Around 85% of those have received at least the first dose, and many have begun getting the second dose, it added. SIA expects all those who have signed up to receive the second dose by the end of March.

Singapore, a major international trade and travel hub, lacks a domestic travel market and international travel is expected to take until 2024 to rebound to 2019 levels, according to industry estimates.

Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways said on Wednesday that its flights were only being operated by pilots and cabin crew who had been vaccinated, which a spokeswoman later said meant had received at least one dose.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
singapore airlines covid-19

Related Stories

india news

LIVE: India reports 12,923 new Covid-19 infections, active cases rise marginally

UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 09:38 AM IST
world news

US pharmacies to offer Covid-19 vaccines from today. All you need to know

PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 07:13 AM IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP