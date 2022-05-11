Singapore court jails Indian-Malaysian for trying to bribe cop after accident

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on May 11, 2022 11:11 PM IST
An Indian-origin Malaysian man on Wednesday was sentenced to four weeks in jail and fined SGD 5,000 for trying to bribe a Traffic Police officer for being involved in an accident when he was drunk.

Krishna Rao Narisama Naidoo, 34, was involved in a motorcycle accident near Pioneer Road on November 21, 2021, said the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) in a news release.

When officers Senior Staff Sergeant Muhammad Azhar and Sergeant Firhan Abdul Rashid arrived at the scene, Krishna admitted to Sgt Firhan that he had taken alcohol.

He slipped an SGD 50 note to Sgt Firhan and asked him to “please help”, according to a report by Channel News Asia.

The officers continued to interview him and he underwent a breathalyser test, which he failed. Sgt Firhan conducted a personal search on Krishna and placed him under arrest.

"In the course of the personal search, Krishna retrieved an SGD50 note from his bag and offered them money to Sgt Firhan, as an inducement to omit to investigate him for traffic offences," said CPIB, adding that Sgt Firhan did not accept the bribe.

The case was reported to CPIB.

Krishna, a Malaysian national, was charged in court on February 16 for corruption. In addition, he was also convicted and sentenced for drunk driving and careless driving as a serious offender.

"Singapore adopts a strict zero-tolerance approach towards corruption," said CPIB. Anyone convicted of a corruption offence may be fined up to SGD 100,000, jailed for up to five years, or both.

