Over 80 per cent of Singapore's population has been vaccinated against Covid-19.
world news

Singapore reports over 1,900 Covid-19 cases, highest since start of pandemic

  • A recent increase in Covid-19 cases following ease of some relaxations has caused Singapore to halt further reopening.
Reuters | | Posted by Sharangee Dutta, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 26, 2021 11:35 PM IST

Singapore's health ministry reported 1,939 new coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases on Sunday, which is the highest since the beginning of the pandemic in the country.

A recent rise in cases after the relaxation of some Covid-19 measures has prompted Singapore to pause further reopening. More than 80 per cent of its population has been vaccinated against Covid-19.

