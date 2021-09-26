Singapore reports over 1,900 Covid-19 cases, highest since start of pandemic
- A recent increase in Covid-19 cases following ease of some relaxations has caused Singapore to halt further reopening.
Singapore's health ministry reported 1,939 new coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases on Sunday, which is the highest since the beginning of the pandemic in the country.
A recent rise in cases after the relaxation of some Covid-19 measures has prompted Singapore to pause further reopening. More than 80 per cent of its population has been vaccinated against Covid-19.