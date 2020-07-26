e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 26, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Singapore to begin coronavirus vaccine human trials this week: Report

Singapore to begin coronavirus vaccine human trials this week: Report

‘Lunar-Cov19’ is among 25 vaccine candidates globally to reach human-trials stage and will be tested on 108 healthy volunteers of various ages in Singapore, the Straits Times said.

world Updated: Jul 26, 2020 12:45 IST
Bloomberg | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Bloomberg | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Singapore
Human trials will start in Singapore as early as this week for a Covid-19 vaccine
Human trials will start in Singapore as early as this week for a Covid-19 vaccine(REUTERS)
         

Singapore will start human trials as early as this week for a Covid-19 vaccine being developed by Duke-NUS Medical School and American pharmaceutical company Arcturus Therapeutics, the Straits Times reports.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

‘Lunar-Cov19’ is among 25 vaccine candidates globally to reach human-trials stage and will be tested on 108 healthy volunteers of various ages in Singapore, the newspaper said.

The trial will determine the vaccine’s safety and its ability to produce the “soldiers” needed to help the body fight an infection, Professor Ooi Eng Eong, deputy director of Duke-NUS Medical School’s emerging infectious diseases programme, was cited as saying.

tags
top news
China begins live-fire drills with ‘powerful’ ammo near South China Sea
China begins live-fire drills with ‘powerful’ ammo near South China Sea
China tried to jab India with a new claim on Bhutan. Why it has boomeranged
China tried to jab India with a new claim on Bhutan. Why it has boomeranged
LIVE: Odisha’s Covid-19 tally crosses 25,000; death toll at 140
LIVE: Odisha’s Covid-19 tally crosses 25,000; death toll at 140
‘Pakistan tried to backstab’: PM Modi recalls Kargil War in Mann Ki Baat
‘Pakistan tried to backstab’: PM Modi recalls Kargil War in Mann Ki Baat
Tired of wearing masks, think of corona warriors: PM Modi on Mann Ki Baat
Tired of wearing masks, think of corona warriors: PM Modi on Mann Ki Baat
Goa’s hero doctor, govt spar over time off during Covid-19
Goa’s hero doctor, govt spar over time off during Covid-19
PM Modi interacts with students who cleared board exams on Mann Ki Baat
PM Modi interacts with students who cleared board exams on Mann Ki Baat
Sushant Rajput death: Why Kangana Ranaut hasn’t given statement to police yet
Sushant Rajput death: Why Kangana Ranaut hasn’t given statement to police yet
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesPriyanka ChopraKangana RanautSushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In