Home / World News / Singapore witnesses new Covid wave: ‘Cases are mostly mild’

Singapore witnesses new Covid wave: ‘Cases are mostly mild’

Bloomberg |
Apr 13, 2023 08:39 AM IST

Singapore Covid Cases: The number of weekly infections so far this year peaked in the final week of March at over 28,000 cases.

Singapore is experiencing a surge in Covid-19 infections as the city-state transitions to living with an endemic virus.

Singapore Covid Cases: Tourists walk along rows of shops in Chinatown in Singapore.(Reuters)
Singapore Covid Cases: Tourists walk along rows of shops in Chinatown in Singapore.(Reuters)

The number of weekly infections so far this year peaked in the final week of March at over 28,000 cases, data from the Ministry of Health showed. That’s almost double the previous week’s figure of 14,467.

Read more: Elon Musk slams BBC journalist on Twitter hate speech: ‘You don’t know what…'

The current wave is driven by a mix of XBB subvariants and the cases are mostly mild, CNA reported Wednesday, citing the health ministry. Singapore continues to expect new Covid infection waves from time to time, similar to other endemic respiratory diseases such as influenza, the broadcaster said.

Singapore dropped most mask mandates in February, citing significantly reduced threats from the virus.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
singapore coronavirus
singapore coronavirus
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 13, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out