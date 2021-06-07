Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Singapore’s fresh Covid-19 infections lowest since mid-May
Singapore’s fresh Covid-19 infections lowest since mid-May

All five of these Covid-19 cases were linked to earlier infections, government data showed on Monday. No new cases were discovered in the foreign worker dormitories, while nine imported cases were already under quarantine.
Bloomberg | , Singapore
PUBLISHED ON JUN 07, 2021 02:57 PM IST
A couple sits near the Merlion statue, a popular tourist landmark, in Singapore Monday, May 31, 2021. (AP)

Singaporean authorities detected five new coronavirus cases in the community, marking the lowest daily total since the government tightened restrictions on May 16 for a month following an outbreak.

The decline in cases comes ahead of a possible easing of restrictions after June 13. It is unlikely, however, that recent measures will be fully removed as the easing will be done in a controlled manner, government officials have said.

On Sunday, the Ministry of Health said a hospital cluster, one of the biggest during a recent outbreak driven by more infectious variants, has been closed after no new cases were linked to them for 28 days.

“We are heading in the right direction because of the contribution of everyone,” Health Minister Ong Ye Kung, who also co-chairs the virus taskforce, said in a Facebook post on Sunday. Ong said the proportion of untraceable cases “have fallen from 18% to 15%” since the start of the curbs last month.

