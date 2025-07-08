Search
Six Flags of America, Gurnee shooting reports: What we know so far

ByShamik Banerjee
Updated on: Jul 08, 2025 08:01 AM IST

Reports of a possible shooting at Six Flags in Gurnee, IL, led to a major police response and evacuation. It's unclear if any shots were actually fired.

There were reports of a shooting at the Six Flags of America theme park in Gurnee, Illinois, on Monday afternoon. There was a massive police presence at the park, and visitors were evacuated. It was not immediately clear if shots were fired. 

Representational image. (Unsplash)

Initial reports suggested that shots were fired at the park with a suspect fleeing in a Black Volkswagen with a Gray trunk, as per the Northeast Illinois Emergency Incidents page on Facebook. Gurnee Police is yet to provide an official update on the incident.

Based on the police radar information, Prairie Police Department, who were advising the Gurnee police department on the incident, said that people are not being allowed inside the Six Flags of America park. 

No information on the potential suspect is available at the moment.  

This is a breaking news. 

