 Slovak police search home of PM shooting suspect: Reports | World News - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, May 17, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Slovak police search home of PM shooting suspect: Reports

AFP |
May 17, 2024 03:35 PM IST

Officers brought along the alleged gunman, who was wearing a bulletproof vest and helmet, to the apartment he shared with his wife in the western town of Levice

Slovak police on Friday searched the home of the man charged with shooting and seriously wounding Prime Minister Robert Fico, local media reported.

Slovak Police Corps Vice President Lubomir Solak (L) and 2nd Vice President Rastislav Polakovic hold a press conference. (AFP)
Slovak Police Corps Vice President Lubomir Solak (L) and 2nd Vice President Rastislav Polakovic hold a press conference. (AFP)

Officers brought along the alleged gunman, who was wearing a bulletproof vest and helmet, to the apartment he shared with his wife in the western town of Levice, Markiza TV footage showed.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

"Police stayed in the apartment for several hours... They took the computer and documents out of the apartment," the private broadcaster said.

Police, who told AFP they would not comment on an ongoing investigation, have not named the suspect but media have identified him as 71-year-old writer Juraj Cintula.

He was charged on Thursday with attempted murder with premeditation in what the authorities have called a politically motivated attack.

Fico was hospitalised Wednesday after the attack, which happened as the 59-year-old leader was speaking to members of the public after a meeting in the central town of Handlova.

A witness, train conductor Richard Krajcik, told AFP that Fico stretched out his hand to greet the crowd gathered behind a security barrier when the gunman fired a quick succession of shots.

Security guards quickly bundled Fico into a nearby car, before he was airlifted to a hospital for an five-hour emergency surgery to save his life.

President-elect Peter Pellegrini said Thursday that Fico remained in a serious condition at the hospital in the central city of Banska Bystrica.

"He is able to speak but only a few sentences and then he is really, really tired... The situation is very critical," Pellegrini told reporters.

He added that a medical council would meet on Monday to discuss further steps.

They will "decide whether he will be treated further, if everything is fine, in Banska Bystrica, or whether he will be considered for transportation closer to his place of residence" in Bratislava, Pellegrini said.

He added that Fico had remained conscious after the shooting.

"He remembers the shooting, he was surprised that it could happen and how fast it happened," Pellegrini told the TA3 news channel on Thursday.

The shooting has prompted fears of further violence in the politically polarised nation just weeks before European parliament elections.

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok sabha election 2024 voting live , Karnataka election 2024 live in Bengaluru , Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / World News / Slovak police search home of PM shooting suspect: Reports

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On