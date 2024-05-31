Slovakia PM Robert Fico moved to capital to recover from shooting

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico was transported to the capital Bratislava on Thursday to continue recovering after being shot multiple times two weeks ago, a spokeswoman said. Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico (Reuters/File)

Fico was shot multiple times on May 15 while greeting supporters after a cabinet meeting in the central Slovak town of Handlova in what officials said was an assassination attempt.

He immediately underwent five-hour surgery in a hospital in the nearby city of Banska Bystrica, followed by another two-hour surgery two days later.

The alleged gunman, identified by local media as 71-year-old poet Juraj Cintula, has been charged with premeditated attempted murder and was remanded in custody.

"Robert Fico was transported from our hospital to Bratislava in the evening hours," Banska Bystrica hospital spokeswoman Ruzena Mataseje told AFP.

It was not immediately clear to which hospital in the capital he was moved.

Banska Bystrica hospital director Miriam Lapunikova had said earlier on Thursday that Fico wanted to "continue his recovery in home care".

The hospital said Fico's progress was "satisfactory", but his ally Robert Kalinak, a deputy prime minister, said his recovery would be "extremely long".