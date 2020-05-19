Smiling behind the mask: Facial covering symbolise our relentless fight against Covid-19

world

Updated: May 19, 2020 16:37 IST

Fearless Girl statue in New York, Confucius statue in Taiwan, Freddie Mercury statue on the shores of Lake Geneva and Queen Victoria’s statue in England. What’s common among them? Like many people around the world these days, all of them are wearing masks! They have emerged as a symbol of this era, giving out the message that we won’t give up till we defeat our enemy.

Even the gigantic dinosaur at Ripley’s Believe It Or Not, in Los Angeles, US, manages to smile behind his face mask! A few toys, books and music stores have reopened with curb side pickup.

As the entire globe tries to curb the spread of coronavirus, masks have also been appearing on public artworks in countries across the world. While a few months ago, wearing a mask in public would have been a fashion no-no, they are now a necessary mechanism to fight the virus, and thus a valid accessory that brands are busy prettying up.

Traditional Thai dancers wear protective face shields and perform at the Erawan Shrine. ( AFP )

Everyone seems to be getting increasingly comfortable with the idea of wearing masks. At the Erawan shrine in Bangkok, Thai dancer have been wearing face shields while performing. Brazilian fashion photographer Marcio Rodrigues wore a mask made with recyclable bottles, cans and boxes in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, while dancers at Shanghai Ballet Company are also training with their masks on during the coronavirus epidemic.

Wearing the masks on, even the common people feel like warriors, ready to do their bit in this fight against an invisible yet deadly enemy.