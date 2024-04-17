 Snake spotted inside bullet train in Japan, service delayed by 17 minutes | World News - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Apr 17, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Snake spotted inside bullet train in Japan, service delayed by 17 minutes

ByHT News Desk
Apr 17, 2024 04:37 PM IST

The train was scheduled to go to Osaka. However, following the incident, the company decided to use a different train, causing a delay of about 17 minutes.

A passenger spotted a 40-centimetre (nearly 16-inch) snake lurking on a train from Nagoya to Tokyo in Japan on Tuesday, resulting in a 17-minute hold-up. It was unclear how the cold-blooded commuter ended up on the train. However, there was no injury or panic among passengers, a spokesman for Central Japan Railway Company told AFP.

Japanese bullet train(Bloomberg )
Japanese bullet train(Bloomberg )

"It's difficult to imagine wild snakes somehow climbing onto the train at one of the stations. We have rules against bringing snakes into the Shinkansen," the spokesman said.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

"But we don't check passengers' baggage," he added.

Japan Today reported that a staff member of Central Japan Railway Company captured the snake afterwards and handed it to local authorities. The snake was found in car no. 6 of the 16-car train.

The railway operator is investigating the matter, the report said.

The train was originally scheduled to go to Osaka. However, following the incident, the company decided to use a different train, causing a delay of about 17 minutes, the spokesperson told AFP.

Security inside bullet trains in Japan was scaled up following the stabbing incident in 2018 inside a Shinkansen train. The train carried more than 800 passengers at the time of the incident. Japanese authorities also sentenced a man to life imprisonment in connection with the incident.

Security was also increased inside Japan's trains in connection with the Summer Olympics in 2021 and the Group of Seven meetings last year.

Launched in 1964, the Shinkansen train network in Japan has never suffered any accident resulting in passenger fatalities or injuries, Japan Railways said.

(With inputs from AFP)

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!

Get Latest World News, Israel-Iran News Live along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / World News / Snake spotted inside bullet train in Japan, service delayed by 17 minutes
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On