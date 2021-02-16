A huge snowstorm has disrupted lives in several states of the US, forcing authorities to shut down airports, schools, and even postpone the vaccination drive against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). Multiple counties have declared various levels of the snow emergency, warning people against driving out on the roadways.

The National Weather Service (NWS) has predicted heavy snow in the vicinity of the Canadian border in western and northern New York, with the possibility of snowfall rates of more than an inch per hour. The agency said that arctic air with frigid temperatures and dangerous wind chills will persist over the central third of the US this week.

The federal weather agency said that the next major winter storm develops over the southern plains on Tuesday, spreading across the mid-south on Wednesday, before shifting northeast on a similar track to the current storm. “Record cold air over the southern Plains to the western Gulf Coast precedes this event and is expected to continue until at least Friday morning,” the NWS forecasted.

Read | Power cut across Texas as snow, ice blanket southern Plains

The bone-chilling weather featuring snow, sleet and freezing rain has led to extreme consumption of electricity, leaving utilities scrambling to meet record power demand. On Monday, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) issued level three emergency notice, urging customers to limit power usage and prevent an uncontrolled system-wide outage. According to NWS, there will be significant travel disruption in both snow and ice areas and could lead to extended power outages for areas already experiencing power outages.

What do the various levels of the snow emergency mean?

Level 1: Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads may be icy. Motorists are urged to drive very cautiously. Unnecessary travel is discouraged.

Level 2: Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Only drive if it is necessary. Contact the employer to see if they should report to work.

Level 3: Ice, blowing and drifting snow has created extremely hazardous road conditions. No one should be out unless it is absolutely necessary and violators could be subject to arrest. Contact employers to see if they should report to work.