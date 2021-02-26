Home / World News / Soaring US incomes help drive biggest spending gain since June
Soaring US incomes help drive biggest spending gain since June

The surge in incomes, and expectations of even more stimulus, is seen providing additional fuel for consumers at a time of pent-up demand in the wake of pandemic-related disruptions to the service economy.
Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 07:39 PM IST
Shoppers walk down Oxford Street, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in London, Britain.(REUTERS/ File Photo)

US personal incomes soared in January as Americans received another round of pandemic-relief checks, helping to re-charge the economy with the strongest spending advance in seven months.

The 10% gain in incomes exceeded forecasts followed a 0.6% gain in December, a Commerce Department report showed Friday. Purchases increased 2.4% from the prior month, following a downwardly revised 0.4% decline in December.

The January increase reflects the $900 billion pandemic aid package passed in December. The bill provided direct checks to millions of Americans and supplemented jobless benefits with an extra $300 a week payment. While many have saved the government support, the robust increase in spending shows others are spending it.

Lawmakers are moving forward with President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion aid plan that has the potential to drive even more income growth. Another round of stimulus checks paired with a child tax credit and an increase in weekly unemployment benefit payments would buoy disposable income in the coming months.

The personal saving rate rose to 20.5%, the highest since May.

Government transfer payments rose 52% in January from the prior month, reflecting both stimulus checks and the supplemental $300 weekly jobless benefit payments.

Inflation-adjusted personal spending rose 2% after a 0.8% decline. Goods spending jumped 5.1%, while outlays for services advanced 0.5%.

