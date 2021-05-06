Home / World News / Social media platforms should not amplify 'untrustworthy' content: White House
world news

Social media platforms should not amplify 'untrustworthy' content: White House

"The president's view is that the major platforms have a responsibility related to the health and safety of all Americans to stop amplifying untrustworthy content, disinformation and misinformation, especially related to Covid-19...," White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said.
Reuters | , Washington
PUBLISHED ON MAY 06, 2021 05:37 AM IST
White House spokesperson said the social media should stop amplifying untrustworthy content, disinformation and misinformation, especially related to Covid-19.(Reuters)

US President Joe Biden believes social media platforms have a responsibility to "stop amplifying untrustworthy content," the White House said on Wednesday, even as it declined to comment directly on a decision by Facebook Inc's oversight board to keep a suspension in place for former President Donald Trump.

"The president's view is that the major platforms have a responsibility related to the health and safety of all Americans to stop amplifying untrustworthy content, disinformation and misinformation, especially related to Covid-19, vaccinations and elections," White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters.

US President Joe Biden believes social media platforms have a responsibility to "stop amplifying untrustworthy content," the White House said on Wednesday, even as it declined to comment directly on a decision by Facebook Inc's oversight board to keep a suspension in place for former President Donald Trump.

"The president's view is that the major platforms have a responsibility related to the health and safety of all Americans to stop amplifying untrustworthy content, disinformation and misinformation, especially related to Covid-19, vaccinations and elections," White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
white house staff coronavirus social media joe biden
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
IPL 2021
Mamata Banerjee
Covid-19 Mythbusters
Lucky Ali
Kangana Ranaut
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP