‘Sorry for the typo’: Pakistan’s UN envoy after her faux pas on British PM Boris Johnson

world

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 13:48 IST

Pakistan’s permanent representative to the United Nations Maleeha Lodhi on Monday called British Prime Minister Boris Johnson the UK’s “Foreign Minister” on Twitter.

Conservative leader Boris Johnson was appointed as the United Kingdom’s new prime minister in July this year,

“Prime Minister Imran Khan met British Foreign Minister Boris Johnson this morning,” Lodhi tweeted as she posted a picture of the meeting.

Lodhi deleted the tweet after around an hour and put out another picture but not before being trolled on Twitter for the goof-up.

”Sorry typo in previous tweet. Prime Minister Imran Khan Met British PM this morning (sic),” she posted.

Maleeha Lodhi has caused embarrassment to Pakistan in the past as well.

Lodhi had held up a photograph of a girl with pellet injuries on her face at the United Nations in 2017 to say she was offering proof of “Indian brutality” in Kashmir.

The photo, however, was that of Rawia Abu Joma’a, a 17-year-old Palestinian girl injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza city in 2014, taken by award-winning photographer Heidi Levine.

Lodhi had made the goof-up in her right to reply to the then external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj’s speech at the UN. India had lambasted Lodhi for using a fake picture to “spread falsehoods about India” and to “push a completely false narrative”.

Also read: ‘Why can’t our diplomats do homework?’ Pak Twitter on Maleeha Lodhi’s UN gaffe

Levine had also criticised the Pakistani diplomat’s gaffe as being “unfair for the dignity of Rawya (the injured Palestinian girl) who is still struggling to overcome her injuries,” while speaking to news agency ANI.

Also read: ‘My vision is fine’, says adult film star on Abdul Basit’s J-K tweet gaffe

Maleeha Lodhi is not the only Pakistani diplomat who has goofed up.

Earlier this month, former Pakistani high commissioner to India Abdul Basit had re-tweeted a picture of a porn star Johnny Sins, passing it off as a Kashmiri pellet gun victim.

“Yousuf from Ananthnag…lost vision due from pellet…pls raise your voice,” Basit tweeted with the image.

First Published: Sep 24, 2019 13:48 IST