JOHANNESBURG, - South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Monday lives should not be put at risk in a standoff between police and hundreds of illegal miners stuck underground in a disused mine shaft and the miners should be recovered safely. South Africa's Ramaphosa calls for safe recovery of illegal miners stuck underground

The police have blocked miners' supplies of food and water to force them out and arrest them for illegally entering the abandoned mine in North West province in search of leftover gold - an issue that has plagued South Africa for decades.

More than 1,000 illegal miners have resurfaced in recent weeks but police said last week that hundreds could still be underground. Local residents and human rights groups have criticized authorities for blocking their supplies.

In a weekly newsletter, Ramaphosa said the situation was precarious and could potentially turn volatile.

"The Stilfontein mine is a crime scene where the offence of illegal mining is being committed. It is standard police practice everywhere to secure a crime scene and to block off escape routes that enable criminals to evade arrest," he said.

Ramaphosa urged the police to respect the miners' rights and not put their lives at risk and said his government would work with the mining industry on the issue of illegal mining.

"The police will carry out their duties and responsibilities to bring the illegal miners to the surface safely," he said.

Illegal mining has thrived in South Africa through small-time pilfering and organised criminal networks, costing the economy billions of rands in lost income and royalties.

It was unclear if those still in the mine were unwilling or unable to get out. Public broadcaster SABC said that volunteers had brought 12 miners to the surface since last Wednesday.

