South Africa says in talks with African Union for vaccines for 10 million people

Sandile Buthelezi, Department of Health director-general, said the government was seeking to conclude an agreement with the AU, Afreximbank and the Serum Institute of India over AstraZeneca vaccine doses it is selling to other African countries.
Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 02:22 PM IST
FILE PHOTO: A healthcare worker receives the Johnson and Johnson coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination at Khayelitsha Hospital near Cape Town, South Africa, February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings/File Photo(REUTERS)

South Africa is in negotiations with an African Union (AU) platform for Covid-19 vaccines for at least 10 million people, a top health official said on Friday.

Sandile Buthelezi, Department of Health director-general, said the government was seeking to conclude an agreement with the AU, Afreximbank and the Serum Institute of India over AstraZeneca vaccine doses it is selling to other African countries.

About 18 African countries would benefit from those doses, he added.

