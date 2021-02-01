IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / South Africa to welcome first delivery of AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccines
The EU unveiled its plans to tighten rules on exports of vaccines produced inside the bloc amid fears some of the doses it secured from AstraZeneca could be diverted elsewhere.(Bloomberg)
The EU unveiled its plans to tighten rules on exports of vaccines produced inside the bloc amid fears some of the doses it secured from AstraZeneca could be diverted elsewhere.(Bloomberg)
world news

South Africa to welcome first delivery of AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccines

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa will be part of the red-carpet welcome at Johannesburg's O.R. Tambo International Airport for the shipment of the vaccines, which will be followed up later this month by another 500,000 doses of the vaccine.
READ FULL STORY
AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 06:50 PM IST

South Africa is preparing a hero's welcome Monday for the delivery of its first COVID-19 vaccines — 1 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine produced by the Serum Institute of India.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa will be part of the red-carpet welcome at Johannesburg's O.R. Tambo Intern ational Airport for the shipment of the vaccines, which will be followed up later this month by another 500,000 doses of the vaccine.

The AstraZeneca vaccines will be used to inoculate South Africa's frontline health workers, which will be the start of the country’s vaccination campaign. The first jabs are expected to be administered in mid-February, after the vaccines are tested and approved by South Africa's drug regulatory authorities.

The government intends to inoculate 40 million people, representing 67% of the country's population of 60 million, by the end of the year.

South Africa's scramble to acquire adequate vaccines to reach that ambitious target received a substantial boost with the news that it has acquired 20 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine. They are expected to arrive in the second quarter of the year, the government confirmed to The Associated Press.

Minister of Health Zweli Mkhize will announce the cost of the Pfizer vaccines at a later date, said Lwazi Manzi, spokeswoman for the health ministry.

In the coming months, South Africa is expecting to receive 6 million vaccine doses from the international COVAX facility, 9 million of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine when it is approved, and an additional 20 million from the African Union’s vaccine acquisition task team. Further acquisitions of vaccines will be needed to meet the government’s inoculation target.


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
A shopper washes her hands using a mobile handwashing machine called 'WOSH', installed to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 in Tokyo. (REUTERS)
A shopper washes her hands using a mobile handwashing machine called 'WOSH', installed to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 in Tokyo. (REUTERS)
world news

Japan may extend Covid-19 emergency in 10 prefectures until March 7

ANI, Tokyo
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 07:57 PM IST
In January, the government imposed a state of emergency in 11 prefectures -- Tokyo, Kanagawa, Saitama, Chiba, Tochigi, Aichi, Gifu, Osaka, Kyoto, Fukuoka, and Hyogo.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Britain's Prince Harry attends the UK-Africa Investment Summit at the Intercontinental Hotel in London, Britain.(REUTERS)
Britain's Prince Harry attends the UK-Africa Investment Summit at the Intercontinental Hotel in London, Britain.(REUTERS)
world news

Prince Harry accepts apology, ‘substantial’ damages from UK publication

PTI, London
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 07:50 PM IST
The 36-year-old grandson of Queen Elizabeth II, who stepped back from frontline royal duties last year, had sued the newspaper group for libel over two "almost identical" articles published in October 2020, which claimed he had snubbed the Royal Marines after his royal exit.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The army veteran caught the public's imagination in April when he was filmed doing his sponsored walk with the help of a walking frame.(REUTERS)
The army veteran caught the public's imagination in April when he was filmed doing his sponsored walk with the help of a walking frame.(REUTERS)
world news

'Get well' messages pour in for UK's Captain Tom, 100, in hospital with Covid-19

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 07:23 PM IST
Captain Tom Moore raised more than $41 million for health service workers by walking 100 lengths of his garden during last year's lockdown.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Newly confirmed U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken addresses reporters during his first press briefing at the State Department in Washington, U.S., January 27, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/Pool(REUTERS)
Newly confirmed U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken addresses reporters during his first press briefing at the State Department in Washington, U.S., January 27, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/Pool(REUTERS)
world news

Blinken criticizes Russia, weighs possible sanctions against North Korea: Report

Reuters, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 07:10 PM IST
The US secretary of state said he was reviewing a response to the actions against Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, as well as Russian election interference in 2020.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Abrams, whose work was credited with boosting voter turnout last year, helping Joe Biden win the US presidency, joins a long list of nominees, including both former President Donald Trump and his son-in-law, former White House adviser Jared Kushner.(AP photo)
Abrams, whose work was credited with boosting voter turnout last year, helping Joe Biden win the US presidency, joins a long list of nominees, including both former President Donald Trump and his son-in-law, former White House adviser Jared Kushner.(AP photo)
world news

US voting rights activist Stacey Abrams nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 06:51 PM IST
"Abrams' work follows in Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s footsteps in the fight for equality before the law and for civil rights," said Lars Haltbrekken, a Socialist Party member of Norway's parliament.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The EU unveiled its plans to tighten rules on exports of vaccines produced inside the bloc amid fears some of the doses it secured from AstraZeneca could be diverted elsewhere.(Bloomberg)
The EU unveiled its plans to tighten rules on exports of vaccines produced inside the bloc amid fears some of the doses it secured from AstraZeneca could be diverted elsewhere.(Bloomberg)
world news

South Africa to welcome first delivery of AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccines

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 06:50 PM IST
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa will be part of the red-carpet welcome at Johannesburg's O.R. Tambo International Airport for the shipment of the vaccines, which will be followed up later this month by another 500,000 doses of the vaccine.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The offer by AstraZeneca was an improvement but "it is definitely not the amount which we expect to receive until the end of the first quarter, so of course discussions will continue," the spokesman told a news conference.(REUTERS)
The offer by AstraZeneca was an improvement but "it is definitely not the amount which we expect to receive until the end of the first quarter, so of course discussions will continue," the spokesman told a news conference.(REUTERS)
world news

EU says discussions will continue with AstraZeneca to get more vaccines in Q1

Reuters, Brussels
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 06:41 PM IST
Its original commitment was of at least 80 million doses, and possibly up to 120 million in the first quarter, EU sources told Reuters last week.
READ FULL STORY
Close
(FILES) In this file photo the logo of US online retail giant Amazon is seen at the distribution center in Staten Island on March 30, 2020 in New York. - Amazon on January 5, 2021 announced it bought jets from a pair of airlines, bolstering its delivery network as online shopping booms and travel withers during the pandemic. The e-commerce colossus launched its air shipping division four years ago, but had previously relied on leased jets. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP)(AFP)
(FILES) In this file photo the logo of US online retail giant Amazon is seen at the distribution center in Staten Island on March 30, 2020 in New York. - Amazon on January 5, 2021 announced it bought jets from a pair of airlines, bolstering its delivery network as online shopping booms and travel withers during the pandemic. The e-commerce colossus launched its air shipping division four years ago, but had previously relied on leased jets. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP)(AFP)
world news

Amazon ratchets up anti-union pressure on workers in Alabama

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 05:47 PM IST
Employees have been ordered to attend meetings where managers sow doubts about the unionization drive, according to two workers who attended.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In July, results from the Oxford vaccine trial showed no early safety concerns, inducing strong immune responses in both parts of the immune system.(REUTERS)
In July, results from the Oxford vaccine trial showed no early safety concerns, inducing strong immune responses in both parts of the immune system.(REUTERS)
world news

Oxford kept Covid-19 vaccine trial volunteers in dark about dosing error

Reuters, London
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 05:29 PM IST
  • Reuters shared the letter – which it obtained from the university through a Freedom of Information request – with three different experts in medical ethics. The ethicists all said it indicates the researchers may not have been transparent with trial participants.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Iran began enriching uranium to levels that exceed allowed limits after Donald Trump pulled the U.S. from the accord and imposed sanctions in 2018.(Reuters)
Iran began enriching uranium to levels that exceed allowed limits after Donald Trump pulled the U.S. from the accord and imposed sanctions in 2018.(Reuters)
world news

Iran tells US that a mere signature won’t fix nuclear deal

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 05:13 PM IST
The stalemate raises questions over whether the crisis can be resolved before the Islamic Republic hits a deadline later this month.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jimmy Lai, 73, was denied bail in a fraud case Thursday, potentially keeping him behind bars for months as he battles more serious foreign collusion allegations under the security law(AP)
Jimmy Lai, 73, was denied bail in a fraud case Thursday, potentially keeping him behind bars for months as he battles more serious foreign collusion allegations under the security law(AP)
world news

Hong Kong tycoon Jimmy Lai to wait for bail verdict in national security case

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 05:05 PM IST
Lai had been in custody since Dec. 3, except for when he was released on bail for about a week late last year. He was granted a HK$10 million ($1.3 million) bail by a lower court on Dec. 23 only for the Court of Final Appeal to bring him back into custody on Dec. 31 for another hearing.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Yulia Navalnaya, wife of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, leaves after a court hearing in Moscow, Russia February 1, 2021. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina(REUTERS)
Yulia Navalnaya, wife of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, leaves after a court hearing in Moscow, Russia February 1, 2021. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina(REUTERS)
world news

Court fines Navalny's wife after protests in Moscow

AP, Moscow
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 05:02 PM IST
Tens of thousands took to the streets in dozens of Russian cities on Sunday, chanting slogans against Russian President Vladimir Putin and demanding that authorities free Navalny, who was jailed last month and faces a prison term.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Myanmar's military checkpoint is seen on the way to the congress compound in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, February 1, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer(REUTERS)
Myanmar's military checkpoint is seen on the way to the congress compound in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, February 1, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer(REUTERS)
world news

Myanmar military says will return power after free, fair election

Reuters, Myanmar
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 04:42 PM IST
In an article on an official military website summarising a meeting of the new junta, it said commander-in-chief Senior General Min Aung Hlaing had pledged to practice "the genuine discipline-flourishing multiparty democratic system" in a fair manner.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Demonstrators hold up images of Aung San Suu Kyi during a protest outside the Embassy of Myanmar in Bangkok, Thailand.(Bloomberg)
Demonstrators hold up images of Aung San Suu Kyi during a protest outside the Embassy of Myanmar in Bangkok, Thailand.(Bloomberg)
world news

Myanmar's military coup: What led to Aung San Suu Kyi’s detention?

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 04:34 PM IST
The military, which ruled Myanmar for nearly five decades, said it has again taken control of the country under a state of emergency.
READ FULL STORY
Close
As of the end of last year, China stood as Myanmar’s second-biggest investor behind Singapore with $21.5 billion in approved foreign capital.(File photo)
As of the end of last year, China stood as Myanmar’s second-biggest investor behind Singapore with $21.5 billion in approved foreign capital.(File photo)
world news

Myanmar’s army chief challenges Joe Biden, bets big on China

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 04:05 PM IST
Army chief Min Aung Hlaing, already faces sanctions from the US and UK for crackdown against Rohingya Muslims.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP