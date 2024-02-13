 South Africa wins toss, bats in 2nd test vs. New Zealand | World News - Hindustan Times
South Africa wins toss, bats in 2nd test vs. New Zealand

AP |
Feb 13, 2024 10:16 AM IST

South Africa wins toss, bats in 2nd test vs. New Zealand

HAMILTON, New Zealand (AP) — South Africa won the toss and chose to bat Tuesday in the second and final test against New Zealand at Seddon Park.

New Zealand won the first test by 281 runs and needs only a draw to win a series over South Africa for the first time.

Captain Neil Brand’s decision to bat raised eyebrows. Nine out of the last 10 captains who have won the toss in Hamilton have chosen to bowl first. New Zealand captain Tim Southee said he would have bowled had he won the toss.

South Africa made two changes to its lineup, naming leg-spin allrounder Shaun van Berg to make his test debut and off-spinner Dane Piedt to play his first test since 2019. Edward Moore and Duanne Olivier are omitted.

New Zealand is without allrounder Daryl Mitchell who has a foot injury. His place has been taken by Will Young while seamer Will O’Rourke will make his test debut and Neil Wagner returns after missing the first test. Kyle Jamieson and Mitchell Santner have been left out.

Kane Williamson scored centuries in both innings of the first test while Rachin Ravindra made a maiden double century in New Zealand's first innings of 511.

New Zealand: Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra, Will Young, Tom Blundell, Glenn Phillips, Matt Henry, Tim Southee (captain), Neil Wagner, Will O’Rourke.

South Africa: Neil Brand (captain), Clyde Fortuin, Raynard van Tonder, Zubayr Hamza, David Bedingham, Keegan Peterson, Ruan de Swardt, Shaun von Berg, Dane Piedt, Tshepo Moreki, Dane Paterson.

Umpires: Ahsan Raza, Pakistan, and Richard Illingworth, England.

TV umpire: Richard Kettleborough, England. Match referee: Javagal Srinath, India.

