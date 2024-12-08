South Korea: Ex-defence minister arrested after President Yoon survives impeachment over martial law

Kim Yong-hyun, the defence minister of South Korea who had resigned after the brief dramatic imposition of martial law in the country earlier this week, has been arrested over his role in the declaration of the same, which had led to Parliament being surrounded by troops and brought army to Seoul streets. Former South Korean Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun (REUTERS)

Dropping a late-night bombshell, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law on Wednesday, accusing the opposition of threatening the country's democracy and national stability.

The sudden decree, which marked the first time martial law had been imposed in South Korea in over four decades, triggered alarm both domestically and internationally as troops surrounded Parliament there.

Within hours, Yoon reversed the decision following a strong rebuke from the National Assembly and widespread protests. The martial law was in effect for about six hours and ended at 4:30 am (local time)

Next day, South Korea's president accepted the resignation of his defense minister as opposition parties moved to impeach both men over the short-lived imposition of martial law.

In a latest development now, local media reported on Sunday that former defence minister Kim Yong-hyun was been arrested over his role in martial law declaration.

Kim Yong-hyun also faces a travel ban as prosecutors investigate, broadcaster YTN reported on Thursday.

South Korea's defence ministry on Friday said it had suspended three senior commanders involved in the martial law operation that saw troops deployed to parliament.

"The Ministry of Defence has executed the separation and suspension of duties for three key position holders ... related to the current situation as of December 6," the ministry said in a statement.

President survives impeachment

South Korean legislative push to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol over his short-lived imposition of martial law fell through on Saturday after most lawmakers from his conservative governing party boycotted the vote.

The defeat of the motion was expected to escalate public protests calling for Yoon's ouster and deepen political chaos in South Korea, with a survey suggesting a majority of South Koreans support the president's impeachment, according to a news agency PTI report.

Yoon's martial law declaration drew criticism from his own ruling conservative party, but it is also determined to oppose Yoon's impeachment apparently because it fears losing the presidency to liberals.

Impeaching Yoon required support from two-thirds of the National Assembly, or 200 of its 300 members. The opposition parties who brought the impeachment motion had 192 seats, but only three lawmakers from PPP participated in the vote. The motion was scrapped without ballot counting because the number of votes didn't reach 200.

Soldiers try to enter the National Assembly in Seoul on December 4, 2024, after South Korea President Yoon Suk Yeol declared emergency martial law(AFP)

National Assembly Speaker Woo Won Shik called the result “very regrettable” and an embarrassing moment for the country's democracy that has been closely watched by the world.

“The failure to hold a qualified vote on this matter means we were not even able to exercise the democratic procedure of deciding on a critical national issue,” he said.

Opposition parties could submit a new impeachment motion after a new parliamentary session opens next week.

There are worries that Yoon won't be able to serve out his remaining 2 ½ years in office because his leadership took a huge hit.

Many experts say some ruling party lawmakers could eventually join opposition parties' efforts to impeach Yoon if public demands for it grow further.