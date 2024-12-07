South Korea President survives 1st impeachment bid, but K-drama far from over

An opposition-led effort to impeach South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol over his declaration of martial law failed on Saturday, as the motion did not meet the required quorum in the National Assembly. The defeat was largely attributed to a boycott by lawmakers from President Yoon's conservative governing party, the People Power Party (PPP). South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol delivering an address at the Presidential Office in Seoul. (AFP)

The motion, which sought to hold Yoon accountable for his short-lived imposition of martial law, failed to gather the necessary votes. National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik declared the vote invalid, citing that the total number of votes - 195 - fell short of the required two-thirds majority of 200 votes out of the 300 members of the assembly.

"The number of members who voted did not reach the required two-thirds majority of the total members. Therefore, I declare that the vote on this matter is not valid," Woo announced.

The impeachment motion was introduced by opposition parties, who control 192 seats in the National Assembly. However, only three members of the PPP participated in the vote, ensuring the motion's failure. Since the motion did not meet the required threshold of 200 votes, no ballot count took place, and the impeachment attempt was scrapped immediately.

The next impeachment motion cannot be called before December 11.

The failure of the motion is expected to exacerbate South Korea’s political turbulence, fueling public protests demanding President Yoon’s resignation. A recent survey suggested that a majority of South Koreans support the impeachment, further deepening the political divide.

Yoon's declaration of martial law last month, though brief, triggered widespread criticism across the political spectrum, including from within his own party. However, the PPP has expressed its strong opposition to his impeachment, fearing that a successful motion could lead to the presidency falling into the hands of more liberal forces.

South Korea in turmoil

The turmoil resulting from Yoon's bizarre and poorly-thought-out stunt has paralysed South Korean politics and sparked alarm among key diplomatic partners like the US and Japan.

Tuesday night saw special forces troops encircling the parliament building and army helicopters hovering over it, but the military withdrew after the National Assembly unanimously voted to overturn the decree, forcing Yoon to lift it before daybreak Wednesday. The declaration of martial law was the first of its kind in more than 40 years in South Korea. Eighteen lawmakers from the ruling party voted to reject Yoon's martial law decree along with opposition lawmakers.

Yoon's speech fuelled speculation that he and his party may push for a constitutional amendment to shorten his term, instead of accepting impeachment, as a way to ease public anger over the marital law and facilitate Yoon's early exit from office.