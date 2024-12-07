‘Go back in’: South Korean protesters urge lawmakers to be part of impeachment vote

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol’s political future hangs in the balance as the parliament votes on a pivotal impeachment vote. The vote follows Yoon’s controversial and short-lived attempt to impose martial law, which has triggered widespread political unrest and mass protests. Shin Jae-hyung (C), a 66-year-old protester who participated in South Korea's pro-democracy mass protests in the 1970s and the 80s, takes part in a protest calling for the ouster of South Korea President Yoon Suk Yeol.(AFP)

Members of Yoon’s People Power Party (PPP) began leaving parliament ahead of the scheduled vote, sparking concerns that the motion to impeach him would fail to reach the necessary two-thirds majority. The motion, filed by the main opposition Democratic Party, requires at least eight votes from the PPP to pass. However, with PPP lawmakers departing after casting votes on a separate motion related to a special prosecutor investigation into Yoon's first lady, the opposition is unsure whether it will succeed in securing the votes it needs.

A massive protest is taking place outside the parliament and the crowd is targeted the ruling party leaders urging them to go back inside and cast their vote.

"Go back in, join the vote," the crowds chant after the speaker reads out each name.

The speakers also hit out at the lawmakers who left the parliament saying that they were disregarding the will of the people.

"This is ignoring the will of the people," he said. "This is disregard of the people, disregard of the national assembly. As representatives, you must not do this."

South Korean President apologises

Earlier in the day, Yoon issued a rare televised apology for his attempt to impose martial law on Tuesday, which marked the first such declaration in South Korea since 1980. Yoon, who has faced growing pressure from both political opponents and members of his own party, insisted he would not avoid legal or political responsibility for his actions. However, he stopped short of resigning, despite calls from his ruling party colleagues, including PPP leader Han Dong-hoon, who stated that Yoon was no longer fit to carry out his duties.

"The declaration of this martial law was made out of my desperation," Yoon said in his address, acknowledging the anxiety caused by his decree. "I feel very sorry over that and truly apologize to the people who must have been shocked."

The crisis erupted after Yoon declared emergency powers for the military, citing threats from North Korea and accusing the National Assembly of obstructing government functions. The announcement sent shockwaves across the nation and drew condemnation both domestically and internationally. Senior US officials, previously supportive of Yoon, expressed their disapproval, and U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin canceled a planned visit to South Korea.