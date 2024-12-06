‘Continue to maintain close watch’: India on unrest in South Korea

The ministry of external affairs (MEA) on Friday said that India is monitoring developments in South Korea, citing the strong economic and political ties between the two nations. Police officers guard the National Assembly as protesters against South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol gather outside to chant slogans in Seoul, South Korea on Friday. (AP) (AP)

“South Korea and India have a strong economic and political partnership. We are monitoring the developments. We have very strong investment trade linkages and defence cooperation with South Korea,” MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, addressing the recent unrest in South Korea.

The MEA expressed hope for stability in South Korea while ensuring the safety of Indian nationals remains a priority.

“We also have very strong people-to-people ties. We also have a large number of Indian nationals who live there. We continue to maintain a close watch so that if there is any eventuality or anything that may have a bearing on the safety of our Indian nationals as also bears on our interests. We hope that the situation in the country to stabilise soon,” Jaiswal added.

South Korea's governing party chairman said on Friday that President Yoon Suk Yeol's constitutional powers should be suspended. People Power Party chairman Han Dong-hun's statements imply that his party would reconsider its previous opposition to Yoon's impeachment due to his implementation of martial law this week.

On Wednesday, the main opposition Democratic Party and several smaller opposition groups filed a joint resolution to impeach Yoon for declaring martial law the night before.

The president's Cabinet was forced to lift martial law before daylight on Wednesday as the National Assembly swiftly decided to override him, ending the roughly six-hour-long martial law.

Han emphasised that Yoon's presidential authority and duties must be suspended, citing intelligence indicating Yoon tried to employ the military to capture and arrest prominent politicians when martial law was in effect.