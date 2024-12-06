Key ally of South Korea's Yoon Suk Yeol calls for suspension of his powers, making impeachment more likely

South Korea's governing party chairman said on Friday that President Yoon Suk Yeol's constitutional powers should be suspended. People Power Party chairman Han Dong-hun's statements imply that his party would reconsider its previous opposition to Yoon's impeachment due to his implementation of martial law this week. South Korea's ruling People Power Party leader Han Dong-hun, right, speaks during a meeting of the party's leadership at the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, (AP)

On Wednesday, the main opposition Democratic Party and several smaller opposition groups filed a joint resolution to impeach Yoon for declaring martial law the night before. The president's Cabinet was forced to lift martial law before daylight on Wednesday as the National Assembly swiftly decided to override him, ending the roughly six-hour-long martial law.

Han emphasised that Yoon's presidential authority and duties must be suspended, citing intelligence indicating Yoon tried to employ the military to capture and arrest prominent politicians when martial law was in effect.

According to Han, Yoon poses a "significant risk of extreme actions, like reattempting to impose martial law, which could potentially put the Republic of Korea and its citizens in great danger. " Han added that it is imperative that his presidential powers be immediately suspended.

Although he denounced Yoon's announcement as "unconstitutional," Han had already stated that he would try to defeat the impeachment move. "Prevent damage to citizens and supporters caused by unprepared chaos," stated Han.

Two-thirds of the National Assembly, or 200 out of 300 members, would need to vote in favour of impeaching the president. Together, the opposition parties hold 192 seats. With the backing of 18 PPP legislators from an anti-Yoon group inside the party, Parliament decisively rejected martial law on Wednesday.

Yoon would be suspended until the Constitutional Court's decision on whether to remove him from office or reinstate his presidential authority if he were impeached. Han Duck-soo, the prime minister, would assume the duties of president.