South Korea says it fires 3 air-to-ground missiles after North Korea

Published on Nov 02, 2022 09:19 AM IST

The missiles were fired into waters "near the Northern Limit Line at a distance corresponding to the area where the North Korean missile struck.

A TV screen shows a file image of North Korea's missile launch.(AP)
South Korea's military said Wednesday it had fired three precision air-to-ground missiles near the spot on the maritime border where a North Korean ballistic missile landed earlier in the day.

The missiles were fired into waters "near the Northern Limit Line at a distance corresponding to the area where the North Korean missile struck," it said in a statement, adding the exercise showed Seoul would respond "sternly to any provocations".

south korea north korea
Story Saved
