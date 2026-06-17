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South Korea seeks Trump’s help on North Korean nuclear issue

Lee Jae Myung sought Trump’s help in engaging with North Korea to resolve issues related to its nuclear program. 

Published on: Jun 17, 2026 02:44 pm IST
Bloomberg |
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South Korea’s President Lee Jae Myung sought US President Donald Trump’s help in engaging with North Korea to resolve issues related to its nuclear program, in a brief exchange on the sidelines of the G7 summit in France on Tuesday, Lee’s office said.

South Korea’s President Lee Jae Myung sought US President Donald Trump’s help in engaging with North Korea to resolve issues related to its nuclear program.(AFP)

Lee requested that Trump “take the lead in the peaceful resolution of the North Korean issue, just as he resolved the Middle East war,” Lee’s office said in a statement. South Korea was invited to the G7 gathering as a guest nation.

Also read | G7 Summit 2026: Modi, Trump share a warm exchange ahead of meeting

The exchange took place during a group photo session. Days earlier, Trump posted a photo on his social media account of himself and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un walking together during their 2018 summit in Singapore.

South Korea’s Unification Minister Chung Dong-young said the post appears to reflect Trump’s willingness to focus on North Korea when the Iran war comes to an end, calling it a “positive signal.”

 
g7 summit south korea north korea donald trump
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, Russia, GT Summit 2026 Live and get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, Russia, GT Summit 2026 Live and get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.
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