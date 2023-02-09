Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
South Korea slams North Korea for holding military parade amid food crisis

Published on Feb 09, 2023 11:35 AM IST

Nuclear-armed North Korea showcased its missile production during a nighttime parade in Pyongyang on Wednesday, state media reported.

A missile is displayed as North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is seen on large screens during a military parade to mark the 75th founding anniversary of North Korea's army, (via REUTERS)
Reuters | | Posted by Shobhit Gupta

South Korea's foreign ministry on Thursday criticised North Korea for holding a massive military parade when it's facing a worsening food crisis and economic difficulties.

Nuclear-armed North Korea showcased its missile production during a nighttime parade in Pyongyang on Wednesday, state media reported, displaying more intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) than ever before and hinting at a new solid-fuel weapon.

"We urge North Korea to immediately stop illegal nuclear and missile development, reckless nuclear threats and promptly return to the denuclearisation negotiations," South Korea's foreign ministry spokesperson, Lim Soo-suk, told a regular briefing. (Reporting by Soo-hyang Choi; Editing by Tom Hogue)

Topics
south korea north korea kim jong-un
