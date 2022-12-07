Home / World News / South Koreans don't wish to marry: 2 in every 5 will live alone in 2050

South Koreans don't wish to marry: 2 in every 5 will live alone in 2050

world news
Updated on Dec 07, 2022 10:20 AM IST

South Korea: People living by themselves comprised about 7.2 million, or a third of households, in 2021.

South Korea: A woman walks in Gwanghwamun Plaza as it snows in Seoul.(AFP)
ByMallika Soni

The proportion of South Koreans expected to be living alone in 2050 is expected to more than double from the start of the millennium, the national statistics office said. This reflects a change in the composition of households that is feeding into the world’s lowest fertility rate.

People living by themselves comprised about 7.2 million, or a third of households, in 2021, more than than any multiple-number family group. The ratio, which stood at 15.5% in 2000, will probably swell to almost 40% by the middle of the century, Statistics Korea said.

The numbers reflect that the makeup of families is evolving as Koreans cope with both social norms and economic conditions in a country that has rapidly developed.

South Korea now has roughly the same share of single-person households as the UK, though it’s still far below the level of Japan or Germany.

A lack of money and job security made up almost half of the reasons singles gave for not being married while another 12% of respondents said they feel burdened by having to raise children. About 25% said they haven’t found the right partner or don’t feel a need to get married.

The rising number of single-person households will put further pressure on the country’s aging demographics.

Get Latest World News
  ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

south korea
