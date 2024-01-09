South Korea's shocking claim: Kim Jong Un involved in Gaza war as ‘Hamas is…’

South Korea said that North Korean weapons are being used by Hamas in its war with Israel. South Korea’s spy agency, the National Intelligence Service (NIS), released a photo of a North Korean rocket part to show Hamas using an F-7 rocket-propelled grenade launcher. It was manufactured in North Korea, South Korea said adding that it is “collecting and accumulating specific evidence regarding the scale and timing of North Korea’s supply of weapons to Hamas and others, but currently it’s difficult to provide them, considering source protection and diplomatic relations." North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (AFP)

Hamas- which is designated as a terrorist organization by the US and European Union- attacked Israel on October 7 and killed almost 1,200 people to which Tel Aviv responded with an offensive that has killed more than 22,000 Palestinians.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

This week, Voice of America reported, that Hamas used North Korean weapons with a picture showing an F-7 rocket with Korean characters engraved on it. The NIS said its “assessment is the same as the VOA report" but North Korea has denied its weapons were used by Hamas to attack Israel. These are “groundless and false rumor", state news agency North Korean Central News Agency said in October. Then, North Korea accused the US of seeking to divert the blame for the war from itself to a third country but Pyongyang has also been said to be supplying weapons to Russia.

Earlier, a Ukraine official said that Russia attacked Kharkiv with missiles supplied by North Korea. Dmytro Chubenko, spokesperson for the Kharkiv prosecutor's office, said the missile hit the city of Kharkiv on January 2. It was visually and technically different from Russian models as "the production method is not very modern. There are deviations from standard Iskander missiles, which we previously saw during strikes on Kharkiv. This missile is similar to one of the North Korean missiles," he said.