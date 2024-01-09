close_game
close_game
News / World News / South Korea's shocking claim: Kim Jong Un involved in Gaza war as ‘Hamas is…’

South Korea's shocking claim: Kim Jong Un involved in Gaza war as ‘Hamas is…’

ByMallika Soni
Jan 09, 2024 12:00 PM IST

South Korea said that it is “collecting and accumulating specific evidence regarding the scale and timing of North Korea’s supply of weapons to Hamas."

South Korea said that North Korean weapons are being used by Hamas in its war with Israel. South Korea’s spy agency, the National Intelligence Service (NIS), released a photo of a North Korean rocket part to show Hamas using an F-7 rocket-propelled grenade launcher. It was manufactured in North Korea, South Korea said adding that it is “collecting and accumulating specific evidence regarding the scale and timing of North Korea’s supply of weapons to Hamas and others, but currently it’s difficult to provide them, considering source protection and diplomatic relations."

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (AFP)
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (AFP)

Hamas- which is designated as a terrorist organization by the US and European Union- attacked Israel on October 7 and killed almost 1,200 people to which Tel Aviv responded with an offensive that has killed more than 22,000 Palestinians.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Read more: Russia fired North Korean missile at Ukraine's Kharkiv? Kyiv gives ‘proof’

This week, Voice of America reported, that Hamas used North Korean weapons with a picture showing an F-7 rocket with Korean characters engraved on it. The NIS said its “assessment is the same as the VOA report" but North Korea has denied its weapons were used by Hamas to attack Israel. These are “groundless and false rumor", state news agency North Korean Central News Agency said in October. Then, North Korea accused the US of seeking to divert the blame for the war from itself to a third country but Pyongyang has also been said to be supplying weapons to Russia.

Earlier, a Ukraine official said that Russia attacked Kharkiv with missiles supplied by North Korea. Dmytro Chubenko, spokesperson for the Kharkiv prosecutor's office, said the missile hit the city of Kharkiv on January 2. It was visually and technically different from Russian models as "the production method is not very modern. There are deviations from standard Iskander missiles, which we previously saw during strikes on Kharkiv. This missile is similar to one of the North Korean missiles," he said.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! - Login Now! Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out