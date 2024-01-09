close_game
Spain registers spike in respiratory illnesses: Masks are back

Spain registers spike in respiratory illnesses: Masks are back

ByHT News Desk
Jan 09, 2024 06:56 PM IST

Spain has registered more than 14 million cases and some 120,000 deaths from the coronavirus.

Face masks will be mandatory in hospitals and healthcare centres in Spain amid a surge in respiratory illnesses. The measure is being imposed despite opposition from most of Spain's 17 autonomous regions.

People wearing face masks as a precaution walk inside a hospital in Barcelona(AP)
People wearing face masks as a precaution walk inside a hospital in Barcelona(AP)

“We are talking about putting on a mask when you enter a health centre and taking it off when you leave,” Spain's health minister Mónica García said, adding, “I don't think it is any drama. It is a basic and simple measure of the first order."

Spike in respiratory illnesses

Spain's hospitals have come under immense pressure in recent weeks following a spike in cases of flu, Covid-19 and other respiratory illnesses. The health ministry tried to secure an agreement with regional health authorities, many of whom argued that mask use should be recommended but not obligatory, but failed. After this, the government imposed the rule as regional governments are in charge of healthcare but the central government can intervene if it deems it necessary.

Where has the measure been imposed?

Six regions have already introduced the measure and masks are being used on streets, public transport and in health centres in recent months.

What about Covid in Spain?

Spain declared a formal end to the health crisis caused by the Covid-19 pandemic last July. Then the government said that people no longer needed to wear masks in health and care centres and pharmacies after which Spain gradually ended mandatory mask wearing, first in public and then on public transport. The country registered more than 14 million cases and some 120,000 deaths from the coronavirus.

