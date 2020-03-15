e-paper
Spain reports 2,000 new coronavirus cases and more than 100 deaths

Spain on Sunday reported some 2,000 new coronavirus cases and more than a hundred deaths over the last 24 hours, the latest spike in Europe’s second-most affected country after Italy.

world Updated: Mar 15, 2020 19:46 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Madrid
An ad advising people to be responsible and stay home is displayed at the almost empty Preciados street due to the coronavirus outbreak in central Madrid, Spain, March 14, 2020. (Reuters file photo)
         

Spain on Sunday reported some 2,000 new coronavirus cases and more than a hundred deaths over the last 24 hours, the latest spike in Europe’s second-most affected country after Italy.

The new figures raise Spain’s number of COVID-19 infections to 7,753 -- and its death toll to 288 -- after the government imposed a near-total nationwide lockdown, banning people from leaving home except to go to work, get medical care or buy food.

