Spain reports 2,000 new coronavirus cases and more than 100 deaths

world

Updated: Mar 15, 2020 19:46 IST

Spain on Sunday reported some 2,000 new coronavirus cases and more than a hundred deaths over the last 24 hours, the latest spike in Europe’s second-most affected country after Italy.

The new figures raise Spain’s number of COVID-19 infections to 7,753 -- and its death toll to 288 -- after the government imposed a near-total nationwide lockdown, banning people from leaving home except to go to work, get medical care or buy food.

