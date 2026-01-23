Spain will not join Trump's Board of Peace, PM says

Spain will not take part in the Board of Peace initiative launched by U.S. President Donald Trump to tackle global conflicts, saying the decision was consistent with its belief in multilateralism and the United Nations system. Spain PM Pedro Sánchez (File image) (ANI)

ALSO READ | India and Spain vow to fight terror, improve ties

"We appreciate the invitation, but we decline," Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez told reporters late on Thursday after an EU summit in Brussels.

ALSO READ | 'Truth will be known': Spain PM vows probe into deadly train crash, death toll rises to 41

Washington says the body will help broker and monitor ceasefires, organise security arrangements and coordinate rebuilding in places emerging from war. The concept stems from Trump's Gaza peace plan.

Missing from the board's launch ceremony held at the World Economic Forum in Switzerland's Davos on Thursday were traditional U.S. allies such as Canada, Britain and all European Union members except Hungary and Bulgaria.

ALSO READ | Venezuelans in Spain rejoice at prospect of return home

Sanchez cited consistency with Madrid's commitment to international law, the U.N. and multilateralism as the main reasons it was declining to participate.

Sanchez also said the Board of Peace did not include the Palestinian Authority.

Israel has joined the board, along with Middle Eastern countries such as Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.