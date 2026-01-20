'Truth will be known': Spain PM vows probe into deadly train crash, death toll rises to 41

Spain has declared three days of mourning after a deadly train collision on Sunday killed at least 41 people. Following the tragic accident, Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has vowed to investigate the cause of the train collision. Members of the Spanish Civil Guard and ADIF stand near the wreckage of a train involved in the accident, at the site of a deadly derailment of two high-speed trains near Adamuz, in Cordoba (REUTERS)

In a press conference, the Spanish leader assured the public and families of the deceased that the "truth will be known".

Also Read | Spain train accident: Derailed train inspected last week, says operator

Spain train crash | What we know so far Death toll rises to 41 - The death toll from Sunday's collision has now increased to 41. The latest update comes from Spanish Transport Minister Óscar Puente Santiago on Tuesday. The minister stated that another body had been discovered when a crane lifted a damaged carriage.

As the rescue operations continue, the death toll is expected to increase. Health authorities have also stated that at least 39 of the injured remain hospitalised for their injuries while 85 people have been discharged after treatment.

PM vows probe into accident - Soon after the train accident, Spanish transport minister Oscar Puente stated that the incident was "very strange" and should have occurred. Citing recent repair works, regular inspection and new models, the minister stated that the cause into the crash remains unknown.

Echoing similar sentiments, PM Sanchez also stated that the truth will be known soon as authorities look into the reason behind the deadly accident.