'Truth will be known': Spain PM vows probe into deadly train crash, death toll rises to 41
As the search and rescue goes on, civil guard authorities are also collecting DNA samples to identify the deceased.
Spain has declared three days of mourning after a deadly train collision on Sunday killed at least 41 people. Following the tragic accident, Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has vowed to investigate the cause of the train collision.
In a press conference, the Spanish leader assured the public and families of the deceased that the "truth will be known".
Spain train crash | What we know so far
Death toll rises to 41 - The death toll from Sunday's collision has now increased to 41. The latest update comes from Spanish Transport Minister Óscar Puente Santiago on Tuesday. The minister stated that another body had been discovered when a crane lifted a damaged carriage.
As the rescue operations continue, the death toll is expected to increase. Health authorities have also stated that at least 39 of the injured remain hospitalised for their injuries while 85 people have been discharged after treatment.
PM vows probe into accident - Soon after the train accident, Spanish transport minister Oscar Puente stated that the incident was "very strange" and should have occurred. Citing recent repair works, regular inspection and new models, the minister stated that the cause into the crash remains unknown.
Echoing similar sentiments, PM Sanchez also stated that the truth will be known soon as authorities look into the reason behind the deadly accident.
Sanchez also called off his meetings and reportedly cleared out his agenda, including cancelling his visit to Davos for the World Economic Forum 2026 in view of the accident.
During Tuesday's operation, transport minister Puente told Spanish media that officials had found a broken section of track that could possibly be related to the accident's origin. Adding that this is just a hypothesis, he said it could take weeks to reach any conclusions.
King and Queen to visit Adamuz - Spain’s King Felipe and Queen Letizia are scheduled to visit Adamuz and a hospital in Cordoba, where many of the injured remain under care on Tuesday.
Authorities collect DNA samples - As the search and rescue goes on, civil guard authorities are also collecting DNA samples from family members as part of their bid to identify the deceased.
Train services stay cancelled - Train services Tuesday between Madrid and cities in Andalusia, which is also Spain's most populous region, continue to be canceled due to the accident. This extension comes after train services were called off for the whole of Monday, brining about large scale disruptions.