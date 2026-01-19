Spain train accident: Death toll rises to 39; derailed train inspected last week | 5 key updates
Spain train accident: The death toll from the high-speed train collision has now increased to 39 as rescuers recovered more bodies.
The death toll from a the high-speed collision between a derailing train and a second oncoming train in Spain has now increased to 39. Furthermore, state broadcaster RTVE reported that at least 152 people have been injured in the “strange” accident.
In the latest development, the operator of the derailed train, which was run by private company Iryo, stated that the train was last inspected on Thursday. Furthermor, the train was also cleared of any problems, making the nature of the crash even more “strange”.
In the aftermath of the accident, over 200 trains between Madrid and the southern Andalucia region - including major cities Cordoba, Seville and Granada - have been cancelled for Monday.
- Death toll nears 40 - The death toll from the high-speed train collision in Spain has now increased to 39. The initial toll from the accident stood at 21. However, as rescue operations continue, more bodies were found. As rescue and search operations continue, the number of injured has also increased from 75 to 152.
- Spain cancels key trains after deadly accident - Following the accident, which took place near Adamuz in the province of Cordoba, about 360 km (223 miles) south of the capital Madrid, Spain has cancelled several trains. As per state broadcaster RVTE, over 200 trains between Madrid and the southern Andalucia region - including major cities Cordoba, Seville and Granada - have been cancelled for Monday.
- Cause of collision remains unknown, to be probed - As per Spanish authorities, the cause of the collision between the two trains remains unknown. In his initial remarks, Spanish Transport Minister Oscar Puente told reporters that the nature of the crash was “very strange” as the tracks and trains were comparatively new.
- PM clears out schedule after deadly accident - Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has reportedly cleared out his agenda for the day following the deadly accident. As per a statement from his office on Monday, Reuters reported that Sanchez will be prioritising orders for search and recovery from this train accident.
- Red cross, civil guard and more deployed - The Spanish Red Cross has set up a help centre in the town of Adamuz, near the crash site, offering assistance to emergency services and people seeking information. Furthermore, Spain's civil guard and civil defense have also been deployed and continue to work on the site amid the search and rescue operations.
