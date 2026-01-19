Spain train accident: Death toll rises to 39; derailed train inspected last week | 5 key updates

The death toll from a the high-speed collision between a derailing train and a second oncoming train in Spain has now increased to 39. Furthermore, state broadcaster RTVE reported that at least 152 people have been injured in the “strange” accident. A drone view shows emergency services at work at the site of a deadly train derailment, after a high-speed train derailed and collided with another oncoming train near Adamuz, in Cordoba province, Spain (REUTERS)

In the latest development, the operator of the derailed train, which was run by private company Iryo, stated that the train was last inspected on Thursday. Furthermor, the train was also cleared of any problems, making the nature of the crash even more “strange”.

In the aftermath of the accident, over 200 trains between Madrid and the southern Andalucia region - including major cities Cordoba, Seville and Granada - have been cancelled for Monday.