Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine shows 94.3% efficacy: RDIF cites Bahrain’s health ministry data

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) on Thursday said that the Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine showed an efficacy of 94.3%, based on the data from the health ministry of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

“An efficacy study was conducted in Bahrain in accordance with WHO guidelines involving more than 5,000 subjects. Overall efficacy beyond 14 days after administering the second dose was estimated at 94.3%. Analysis is based on the data collected between February and early May 2021,” the RDIF said in a statement, released on Thursday.

The data from Bahrain’s health ministry further showed that among those vaccinated with Sputnik V vaccine, 98.6% of all Covid-19 cases were found to be mild, after 14 days of receiving the second dose.

“Our data has confirmed the high efficacy and safety of Sputnik V during its use in Bahrain. This vaccine is one of a number of approved vaccines made available free of charge to citizens and residents in the Kingdom. Sputnik V continues to play an important role in the Kingdom’s ongoing and successful vaccination campaign, with 81% of the eligible population vaccinated so far,” the RDIF’s statement quoted Faeqa Saeed Al-Saleh, Bahrain’s minister of health as saying.

Called by Russia as the first vaccine for Covid-19 to be registered, Sputnik V was recommended for emergency use in India earlier on April 12 by the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) of the Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO).

Earlier on May 14, Indian pharmaceutical company Dr Reddy’s Laboratories announced a soft launch of the vaccine with the first shot administered in Hyderabad. On June 1, Russia’s foreign minister Sergey Lavrov confirmed that another shipment of the vaccine was sent to India, according to a report by news agency ANI.

The Union ministry of health and family welfare on Tuesday capped the price of all vaccine doses administered in India in private hospitals and the price of Sputnik V was fixed at ₹1,145 a dose.