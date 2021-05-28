Sputnik V may be included in COVAX vaccine list for low, middle income countries

Sputnik V could also be included on the list of Covid-19 vaccines for distribution under the COVAX Facility for low and middle-income countries, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) marketing the vaccine globally said in a statement on Thursday.

“…RDIF will be holding a separate discussion with Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance to see the Sputnik V vaccine considered for inclusion in the COVAX Facility’s Portfolio of COVID-19 vaccines…,” the statement said.

Sputnik V is one of the three Covid-19 vaccines approved for use in India under restricted emergency use authorisation.

The COVAX Facility aims to help end the acute phase of the global pandemic by the end of 2021 by providing rapid, fair, and equitable access to safe and effective vaccines to enable the protection of frontline health care and social workers, as well as other high-risk and vulnerable groups.

RDIF has also tied up with the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) for the supply of 220 million doses of two-dose Russian vaccine.

“Human Vaccine LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Russian Direct Investment Fund announces the signing of an agreement for the supply of 220 million doses of two-dose Sputnik V Russian COVID-19 vaccine with the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF)…,” the statement said.

The doses are sufficient to vaccinate 110 million people.

The supply agreement with UNICEF is likely to broaden access to help meet vaccine demand around the world. Procurement and delivery of the vaccine by UNICEF are subject to the vaccine receiving the World Health Organisation (WHO) emergency use listing.

The decision is expected soon on the Sputnik V application for WHO Emergency Use Listing that was submitted in October 2020.

“RDIF is proud to support UNICEF and its partners’ global efforts to ensure equal and wide access to coronavirus vaccines for all countries. Vaccination is the best way to defeat the pandemic, help people feel safe, restore economies and return to normal life. Sputnik V is already used in more than 40 countries and this number keeps increasing as we continue deliveries to our partners every day. RDIF looks forward to the successful completion of the WHO prequalification process and obtaining EUL to start delivering supplies of Sputnik V through UNICEF to save millions of lives,” said Kirill Dmitriev, chief executive officer, RDIF.