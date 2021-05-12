Home / World News / Sri Lanka announces night travel ban to check surge in Covid-19 cases
world news

Sri Lanka announces night travel ban to check surge in Covid-19 cases

The ban, from 11 pm to 4 am daily, will come into place from Wednesday night until May 31, Sri Lanka Army chief Gen Shavendra Silva, who heads the Covid-19 combat operations, told the media.
PTI | | Posted by Karan Manral
PUBLISHED ON MAY 12, 2021 05:24 PM IST
A Sri Lankan airport worker in protective suit stands inside a terminal at the Katunayake International Airport in Colombo, Sri Lanka. (AP)

Sri Lanka on Wednesday intensified travel restrictions across the country, restricting movement of traffic at night to combat the third wave of the coronavirus pandemic that has claimed over 800 lives in the island nation.

The ban, from 11 pm to 4 am daily, will come into place from tonight until May 31, Army chief Gen Shavendra Silva, who heads the COVID combat operations, told the media.

However, essential services and transportation of food items will be allowed during this period.

The move comes after inter-provincial travel restrictions were put into place across the country until May 30.

Additionally, there would be a blanket travel ban from 11 pm on Thursday until 4 am on Monday in view of the long weekend and festival of Eid on Friday.

Silva said people were noticed breaking COVID preventive guidelines in the night as large numbers were seen on the roads and attending private functions.

The Sri Lanka Medical Association (SLMA) had warned of a possible breakdown in the healthcare system in the island if the current surge was left unchecked.

The SLMA officials met President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Monday to stress on the need for a strict action.

They warned that the number of people requiring oxygen and those waiting for intensive care treatment was rapidly rising.

There was a severe shortage of PCR facilities, particularly in peripheral hospitals, there were many diagnosed COVID cases remaining in their homes awaiting admission to hospitals or intermediate centres, they said.

The COVID deaths may reach unprecedented levels and a grave national catastrophe is a real potential threat in the near future unless something that offers rapid results is implemented, the SLMA warned.

Achieving rapid control would save many lives, ease the burden on hospitals, lay the background for vaccination and be economically beneficial in the longer-term, the SLMA told the president.

Sri Lanka is battling the third wave of the pandemic. The country reported 149 COVID deaths over the last 10 days, health officials said.

According to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus data, Sri Lanka has reported 131,098 COVID-19 cases and 850 deaths.

Sri Lanka on Wednesday intensified travel restrictions across the country, restricting movement of traffic at night to combat the third wave of the coronavirus pandemic that has claimed over 800 lives in the island nation.

The ban, from 11 pm to 4 am daily, will come into place from tonight until May 31, Army chief Gen Shavendra Silva, who heads the COVID combat operations, told the media.

However, essential services and transportation of food items will be allowed during this period.

The move comes after inter-provincial travel restrictions were put into place across the country until May 30.

Additionally, there would be a blanket travel ban from 11 pm on Thursday until 4 am on Monday in view of the long weekend and festival of Eid on Friday.

Silva said people were noticed breaking COVID preventive guidelines in the night as large numbers were seen on the roads and attending private functions.

The Sri Lanka Medical Association (SLMA) had warned of a possible breakdown in the healthcare system in the island if the current surge was left unchecked.

The SLMA officials met President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Monday to stress on the need for a strict action.

They warned that the number of people requiring oxygen and those waiting for intensive care treatment was rapidly rising.

There was a severe shortage of PCR facilities, particularly in peripheral hospitals, there were many diagnosed COVID cases remaining in their homes awaiting admission to hospitals or intermediate centres, they said.

The COVID deaths may reach unprecedented levels and a grave national catastrophe is a real potential threat in the near future unless something that offers rapid results is implemented, the SLMA warned.

Achieving rapid control would save many lives, ease the burden on hospitals, lay the background for vaccination and be economically beneficial in the longer-term, the SLMA told the president.

Sri Lanka is battling the third wave of the pandemic. The country reported 149 COVID deaths over the last 10 days, health officials said.

According to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus data, Sri Lanka has reported 131,098 COVID-19 cases and 850 deaths.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Watch: Elephant’s cricket skills impress former England skipper Michael Vaughan

Man finds ‘human baby-sized’ frog in Solomon Islands

Sanchez the alligator enjoys ride by gazing out of window. Watch

Nothing to see here, just an adorable bunny getting some Vitamin C
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
Covaxin
Happy Eid ul Fitr 2021
Eid ul Fitr 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP