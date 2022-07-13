Sri Lanka’s military appeals for 'political resolution' amid massive anti-govt protest

Amid the escalating crisis in Sri Lanka, the military on Wednesday called for a 'political resolution' to the ongoing stand-off between the government and demonstrators. In a statement, the military also requested the speaker of the country's parliament to hold an all-party meeting to prevent the crisis from worsening.

The island nation is witnessing widespread protests as the political leaders struggle to resolve the economic crisis, which has been simmering for months now. On Wednesday, they stormed inside the office of Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, hours after he was named as acting president. This came days after the demonstrators had taken over the President's office in Colombo, eventually forcing Gotabaya Rajapaksa to flee to nearby Maldives.

The protesters are demanding the resignation of both Rajapaksa and Wickremesinghe.

"A special appeal" to the people, especially the youth, to support the three forces -- Army, Navy and Air Force -- and the police to maintain law and order in the county,” said Chief of Defence Staff General Shavendra Silva in a statement, according to news agency PTI. He also urged the protesters to not vandalise state or private property.

Also Read | ‘Imagine Mr Bean…’: Jayasuriya draws a cricket analogy to hit out at Lankan PM Wickremesinghe

“We, the tri-forces commanders and the Inspector General of police have requested the Speaker (Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena) to call an all-party leaders meeting and inform us of the steps they will take to ensure a political resolution to the current conflict in the run-up to the appointment of a new president," Silva added.

In another news, according to local media reports, a 26-year-old protester died of breathing issues after being tear-gassed by police outside the Prime Minister's office.

The Sri Lanka Parliament is expected to name a new full-time president next week. According to a Reuters report, Wickremesinghe is currently the ruling party's first choice, although no decision has been taken.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON