Sri Lankans intensify protests; president Rajapaksa heads to Singapore: Report
Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who left Sri Lanka and travelled to Maldives in the wee hours of Wednesday, will leave for Singapore later in the day, ANI quoted Lankan website Daily Mirror.
This comes at a time when the protests in the island nation have peaked with prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe having declared emergency as an acting president.
Rajapaksa along with his wife and two bodyguards arrived in Male early Wednesday morning where he was received by speaker Mohamed Nasheed. Rajapaksa fled on a day when he is supposed to formally step down as the president. After camping for several hours at Male, he is now headed to Singapore.
SRI LANKAN CRISIS LIVE COVERAGE
But his decision to leave his ally Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe in charge as acting president triggered more demonstrations, with protesters storming the premier's office demanding that he go too.
On the lower floor of the two-storied, whitewashed colonial-era building, dozens of protesters gathered to sing Sinhala pop songs. In a nearby air-conditioned room, sat a large group of security personnel armed with assault rifles.
Protest organisers and security personnel manned a central wooden staircase at the heart of the building, guiding sightseers to and from the upper floor where the prime minister's room is located.
Wickremesinghe has directed the military force and police to ‘do anything’ to restore order. "They want to stop me from discharging my responsibilities as acting president. We can't allow fascists to take over," the prime minister was quoted by news agency AFP.
Sri Lanka's defence chief, General Shavendra Silva, said the armed forces and police would respect the constitution, and called for calm after President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled to the Maldives.
"We have requested political leaders to decide the way forward till a new president is sworn in and notify us and the public by this evening," Silva said.
(With ANI, Reuters inputs)
Ukraine: 5 civilians killed, 18 wounded after heavy shelling by Russia
Renewed Russian artillery barrages across Ukraine killed at least five civilians and wounded another 18 in the past day, the office of Ukraine's president reported Wednesday as Moscow attempted to expand and consolidate its gains in the country's east. In adjacent Luhansk province, which Russian and separatist forces have all but conquered, Ukrainian soldiers battled to retain control of two outlying villages amid the shelling, Gov. Serhiy Haidai said.
'Must end fascist threat to democracy': Lanka PM as protests reach his office
The situation in crisis-hit Sri Lanka worsened on Wednesday as the agitation intensified with the fleeing of embattled President Gotabaya Rajapaksa while handing over charges to Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe. According to latest reports from local media, the anti-government demonstrators stormed into Wickremesinghe's office, hours after he was named as acting president.
Sri Lanka crisis: 2 state-run channels go off air amid stir, one resumes service
Colombo-based Daily Mirror reported that state-governed Independent Television Network (ITN) was also taken off air after protestors surrounded its office premises. There is no update on whether the ITN has resumed live telecast.
NASA's universe images flashed on screens at iconic Times Square | Video
On Monday, the National Aeronautics & Space Administration released the first images of the cosmos from the James Webb Space Telescope. The Times Square in New York also aired the images released by the US space agency on its screens. The Square's official twitter handle shared the videos in which the James Webb telescope images were flashed on the screens. The $9 billion infrared telescope was launched on December 25 last year.
Anand Mahindra's tweet about ‘desi 10 Downing Street’ wins hearts on Twitter
Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra, who often keeps Twitter engaged with amusing and relatable tweets, did it again as he shared a meme - a photo of the British prime minister's London residence with a photoshopped Indian 'toran' (or garland) made of dry mango leaves and a 'swastika' symbol (which marks an auspicious beginning) painted in red on each side of the doorway.
