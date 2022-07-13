Sri Lanka emergency: Oppn leader slams PM, president says will resign today

Sri Lanka president Gotabaya Rajapaksa will submit his letter of resignation later today, parliament speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena was quoted by news agency Reuters. Abeywardena said Rajapaksa - who fled to the Maldives late Tuesday night after a mob of thousands stormed his home in Colombo - telephoned him and said the letter would be in his hands by end of day.

With the rapidly-dismantling Sri Lanka government struggling to contain the ire of citizens furious at the prolonged economic crisis - the parliament speaker also appealed for calm as a new leadership structure is put in place.

"I appeal to the public to have confidence in the parliamentary process we have outlined to appoint a new president on July 20 and be peaceful."

Meanwhile, opposition leader Sajith Premadasa - nominated this week as a candidate to replace president Gotabaya Rajapaksa - has criticised prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe for declaring an emergency. He said only the president could make this call and the PM could only do so as 'acting president' - a post he does not hold at this time since Rajapaksa has not formally resigned.

"PM becomes acting president only if the president appoints him as such, or if the office of president is vacant, or if the CJ (chief justice) in consultation with the Speaker forms the view that the president is unable to act," he said.

"In the absence of any of these, the prime minister cannot exercise the powers of president, and cannot declare curfew or a state of emergency."

On Monday reports from Sri Lanka indicated the Samagi Jana Balawegaya, the country's main opposition party, had decided unanimously to nominate Premadasa for the post of interim president. The SJB does not, however, have the numbers to do so on its own; it has 50 MPs but needs the support of 113.

Earlier today Sri Lanka prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe declared a national emergency and imposed a curfew in some areas.

He did so in his capacity as 'acting president', the prime minister's media secretary told Reuters, and after president Rajapaksa fled to Maldives late Tuesday night amid expectation he will resign once away from Sri Lanka.

The emergency was announced shortly after thousands of protesters stormed the prime minister's Colombo home - in scenes eerily similar to the wave of angry Lankans that overran the president's home on Saturday.

What sounds like gunshots - several of them - can be heard on a video.

Protesters have labelled Wickremesinghe - a veteran Sri Lankan leader sworn-in in May amid hope he could resolve this crisis - as a 'failed prime minister'.

Like Rajapaksa, Wickremesinghe had promised to step down, but only if an alternate government is in place.

However, the demand is that both president and PM resign, and protesters have made it clear they will not countenance anything other than both quitting.

Prime minister Wickremesinghe has been talked up as a potential replacement for president Rajapaksa - a move certain to further anger protesters.

The troubled island nation - where a severe forex shortage has led to scarcity of food, fuel and other essentials - has been consumed by widespread and often violent protests since early this year.

Talks are on for a bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), while neighbours India continue to offer credit for the purchase of essential goods.